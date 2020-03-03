AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY To Make North American Debut With An Extended Residency At Flamingo Las Vegas

Following a successful 24-city premiere tour across Europe, the boundary-breaking hologram concert experience featuring the voice of one of the world's greatest entertainers, AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT will make its North American debut with an extended residency at Flamingo Las Vegas starting April 14, 2020. Tickets ranging from $39 to $99 plus applicable tax and fees will be available starting at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, March 6, online at WhitneyVegas.com or Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Flamingo box office, or by phone at 702.777.2782.

Produced and created by BASE Hologram in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and in association with GFour Productions, AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY is presented through state-of-the-art, proprietary holographic technology that creates a "breathtakingly convincing hologram of the late, great American superstar," (Telegraph UK). AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY takes audiences on a musical journey through Houston's storied career using unmatched theatrical stagecraft paired with a live five-piece band, backup singers and dancers all set to digitally-remastered arrangements of Whitney's biggest hits and fan favorites, including "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "The Greatest Love of All" and an on-your-feet cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love."

"In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called 'Whitney Unplugged' or 'An Evening with Whitney," said Pat Houston, Whitney's former Manager and President and CEO of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. "While Whitney's no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we're excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston, because they deserve nothing less."

"It is still magical to hear this three-octave mezzo soprano belting out those effortless, velvety notes," noted the Daily Mail UK in a review of the European tour's opening night performance, which the Independent UK says had "fans dancing in the aisles."

"Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries," said Brian Becker, Chairman & CEO, BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram. "What we are creating here is a new theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic. This collaboration of art, live entertainment and technology enables us all to celebrate and extend Whitney's legacy with BASE Hologram providing audiences with the unique opportunity to experience her incredible art in a new and innovative way."

"When she performed, there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it. That's what we're bringing to audiences," added Becker. "It's an honor to be able to help add to her legacy with this project and present her incomparable talent in a way that will resonate with longtime fans and new generations alike. If you were lucky to see Whitney perform live, this is an opportunity to see her again. If you weren't so lucky, this is the closest you may ever get to experiencing what it was like."

In a review of a recent UK performance, Daily Telegraph wrote "Using genuinely extraordinary vocals from choice live performances recorded throughout her career allied to imagery created by blending a filmed double with CGI recreation of Houston's face, the superstar's hologram exhibited an almost supernatural verisimilitude... This show raised the bar both technologically and theatrically." And in their opening night review, The Telegraph shared, "...this was a fun night. The supporting cast were superb, and the singing was reliably fantastic, with 'I Will Always Love You' an inevitable high point."

In their review of the European tour's Manchester performance, NME shared "it's technically impressive and full of loving touches like her carrying her trademark handkerchief." The review also shared feedback from thrilled audience members, including "What made it emotional for me - I started crying at one point - was I actually believed she was there. I forgot it was a hologram. It felt like an honor and a tribute to her. The technology has given me an experience I would never have had."

The Christian Science Monitor also commended the production's creative efforts that illuminated the experience, sharing "Groundbreaking technology - and a dedicated team of stylists, choreographers, and audio engineers - will allow fans to experience the late singer's dream of an 'unplugged' tour."

AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY is helmed by acclaimed choreographer Fatima Robinson ("Dreamgirls," "The Academy Awards"). Named one of Entertainment Weekly's "100 Most Creative People in Entertainment," Robinson is known for her work choreographing massive events including Super Bowl halftime, Grammy, and Oscars award show performances as well as directing multiple award-winning music videos with artists such as Rihanna, Kanye West, and Mary J. Blige. Robinson also worked directly with Whitney on several occasions, including on the music videos for "I'm Every Woman," "My Name's Not Susan" and more.

"Whitney was a musical trailblazer and I'm extremely honored to have this opportunity to help craft this show in her honor," said Robinson. "I always enjoyed watching this magnificent woman and voice on stage and to be able to play a role in recreating that and helping others have those same emotions and experience is special."

The creative team behind AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY also includes lighting designer LeRoy Bennet, whose credits include Lady Gaga (Enigma and Jazz & Piano Las Vegas residencies, Grammy and Oscars performances, Super Bowl LI halftime show, and more), Paul McCartney (One on One and Out There tours, Grand Central Station performance), Ariana Grande (Sweetener world tour, Coachella), Madonna (Confessions tour), and many others; musical director Keith Harris, a Grammy Award-winning producer-songwriter behind hit records by Michael Jackson, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Fergie, Britney Spears, Rhianna and more; costume designers Timothy Snell, an award-winning fashion designer and celebrity styles for the likes of Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Queen Latifah and others; and Marc Bouwer, an acclaimed fashion designer whose work has been worn by Shania Twain (Still The One Las Vegas residency), Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Laverne Cox and others.

The only artist to chart seven consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, the first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 Album Charts at #1 and the only artist with eight consecutive multi-platinum albums, Whitney Houston redefined what it meant to be an iconic superstar. Certified by The Guinness World Records as "The Most Awarded Female Artist of All Time" with more than 400 awards, including six Grammys, 22 American Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, two Emmy nominations and one win, Houston also had success on the big screen with starring roles in "The Bodyguard," "Waiting To Exhale" and "The Preacher's Wife."

"There is a reason why it is so hard to cover a Whitney Houston track, she really was one-of-a-kind," said Marty Tudor, BASE Hologram CEO of Production and Executive Producer of the show. "What we are doing with this show is celebrating her incredible life and to do that we have to get every detail right. It would be a disservice to her, her family and her fans if we weren't anything other 100% authentic. We are privileged to have been entrusted with this responsibility and hope audiences are able to come, enjoy and get lost in the music of the industry's most talented performers."

Starting Tuesday, April 14, AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY will perform at 7 p.m. inside the Flamingo Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas Tuesday through Sunday with no show on Monday. Tickets starting at $39 go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on March 6 online at WhitneyVegas.com or Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Flamingo Las Vegas box office, or by phone at 702.777.2782. For groups of 10 or more tickets, call 866.633.0195 or email hello@indigotickets.com.

For tickets and more information, visit WhitneyVegas.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories