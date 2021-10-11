AMERICAN IDOL Finalist Leslie Hunt Announces 'Descend' EP

Contrary to the title, District 97 lead-singer and ex-American Idol finalist, Leslie Hunt continues her upward trajectory with "Descend", her brand new solo seven-track EP.

"Descend" marks Part Two of a 2-EP set, and is the follow-up to "Ascend", which was released in June.

Featuring another set of seven adeptly crafted songs, each one a testament to Leslie Hunt's progressively assured songwriting ability.

Where the seven tracks on "Ascend" dealt with matters relating to the heart and soul, the songs on "Descend" deal predominantly with freedom of the individual and their attempt to find a place within an increasingly complex and sometimes harsh society.

Leslie Hunt's eclectic range of influences move naturally among the seven songs on "Descend" traversing an array of genres.

Preorder the album here.