ALYXX Announces Upcoming Single 'My Last Goodbye'

New York-based hard rock project ALYXX have announced the upcoming release of their new single "My Last Goodbye," out on all digital platforms February 21st. ALYXX's first release of the new year, "My Last Goodbye" is an emotive open letter that waves goodbye to a toxic vice. After embarking on their first tour in 2019, ALYXX has spent extensive time solidifying their emboldened sound. Impassioned and dynamic, ALYXX is creating a unique blend of theatrics and rock instrumentation to create a synth-metal dream. About the upcoming single, ALYXX states:

"My Last Goodbye" is a song is about a toxic relationship and finding the strength to say goodbye. The toxic relationship could be with a friend, partner, drugs or alcohol. This song is a reminder that you're not alone and even when it feels like you're trapped and sinking in deeper, you can pull yourself out. Your strength comes from within.

ALYXX is a hard rock group started and led by singer/songwriter/musician Alyxx Weishaar out of Rockland County, New York. The band's sound is a mixture of Hard Rock and Metal with keyboard and synth driven elements. After consistently releasing popular covers over the last few years, Alyxx decided to embark on her solo career promoting her original material and building her own band.

In 2017, after many years of working together, Alyxx collaborated with Frank Bohr on her single "Taking Over". This led to the start of what would become ALYXX, with Frank joining as the guitarist. Later in the summer of 2017, Dean, whom she had met while working on another project the year prior, joined ALYXX as the bassist. While working on ALYXX's EP, Dean brought in Zaki Ali who then joined the band as the drummer. After months of hard work, ALYXX's self-titled EP "ALYXX" was released in May 2018. Since then, the band has also released a single titled "This War" in April 2019 and their brand new single "My Last Goodbye", set to be released February 21st.





