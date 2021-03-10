ALICE COOPER's New Album 'Detroit Stories' Tops Charts Worldwide

earMUSIC and Alice Cooper are celebrating the worldwide chart success of Detroit Stories.

The album has been produced by long-time Cooper producer Bob Ezrin for earMUSIC, which markets and distributes the album worldwide through its international network. After the phenomenal success of his last studio album Paranormal in 2017, Alice Cooper continues to manifest his legacy status and even surpasses the milestones he set four years ago.

Detroit Stories earns Top 5 chart positions around the globe, overall certifying this debut as the highest since the 1980s. Paranormal had already earned Alice Cooper some of the highest chart entries of the last three decades, but Detroit Stories managed to become even more successful.

For anyone who doubted the artist or the genre itself - Rock & Roll is alive and well.

In the US, Cooper manages to provide the best selling album of the week, making it to #1 on the Top Album Sales charts. The German #1 positions marks Cooper's first ever #1 on the official German album charts and cements his steady growing status as a true legacy act.

Alice Cooper explains: "After doing 28 albums, it's really amazing to have an album that has charted so high. I have to really give credit here to our fans around the world. I thought it was time for a fun rock n roll album in these dark times, and apparently the fans agreed. I really think this may just be the album that gets everyone UP and feeling good again. So, thank you to the fans all over the world for your part in this album's success, and thank you to the press for embracing it as well. And thank you to earMUSIC for promoting this album as hard as you have! I am really glad you all love this album as much as I do."

Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, Detroit Stories follows last year's "Breadcrumbs" EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest Rock n Roll scene there ever was.

Alice Cooper and Bob Ezrin gathered some legendary Detroit musicians in a Detroit studio to record Detroit Stories, Alice Cooper's new album that celebrates that spirit for a new era. If 2019's "Breadcrumbs" EP laid down the trail to the city, Detroit Stories drives like a muscle car right down Woodward Ave.

With this remarkable chart success, Alice Cooper has carried his Detroit Stories out into the world, giving the city the celebration that it deserves.