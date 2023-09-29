ADDISON GRACE Releases Debut Album 'Diving Lessons'

The album was co-produced and recorded by Cavetown's Robin Skinner in London. 

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Rising singer-songwriter Addison Grace (he/they) has released his debut album, Diving Lessons via AWAL. The album was co-produced and recorded by Cavetown's Robin Skinner in London. 

Leading up to the album's release, Addison offered a tantalizing preview of the LP with the singles “White Lie,” and “SLIME!.” These tracks provide a glimpse into the album's overarching narrative, which takes listeners on a journey through themes of innocence, trauma, anger, sadness, acceptance, and ultimately, healing.

Today he also shares a video for the focus track “Pessimistic” saying “for me, ‘Pessimistic' introduces the main character of this album's story and who they are as a person (I personally named this character ‘Nobody' but I believe they can be whoever the listener wants them to be). The song is meant to have a happy, ignorant tone while combating lyrics filled with spiteful angst and pessimism.

This character isn't inherently depressed or aggressive despite what they say because they still haven't experienced enough in life to fully justify their negative attitude. If anything, this character just wants to feel something and the easiest way to force that is by being dramatically pessimistic.”

The 11 tracks that make up Diving Lessons highlights why Addison is considered one of the strongest members of a new generation of artists who blur the lines between bedroom pop, indie rock, emo, and folk, all without ever fitting into one of these categories.  

On October 21 Addison will embark on a headline tour of North America with the first show in Portland, OR. The run ends with a hometown show in Salt Lake City on November 21. Along the way the tour stops in New York City for a show at Mercury Lounge on November 3 and in Los Angeles on November 18 for a show at Echoplex.  

Addison Grace tour dates

Oct 21 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR 

Oct 22 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA 

Oct 23 - The Shrine (Basement) - Boise, ID 

Oct 25 - Bluebird - Denver, CO 

Oct 27 - Amsterdam - Minneapolis, MN 

Oct 28 - Sub T - Chicago, IL 

Oct 29 - Loving Touch - Detroit, MI 

Oct 30 - Mahalls - Cleveland, OH 

Oct 31 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON 

Nov 2 - Brighton MH - Boston, MA 

Nov 3 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY 

Nov 4 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA 

Nov 5 - Union Stage - DC 

Nov 6 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA 

Nov 8 - The Social - Orlando, FL 

Nov 9 - Purgatory - Atlanta, GA 

Nov 11 - The End - Nashville, TN 

Nov 13 - HOB - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX 

Nov 14 - Antones - Austin, TX 

Nov 16 - Rebel lounge - PHX, AZ 

Nov 17 - HOB Voodoo - San Diego, CA 

Nov 18 - Echoplex - LA, CA 

Nov 19 - Cafe du Nord - San Fran, CA 

Nov 21 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

Photo by Monica Murray



