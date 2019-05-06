ABC Radio Announces Memorial Day Programming

ABC Radio will provide three specials to affiliates for use over Memorial Day weekend: "Country Summer Road Trip," "A Decade of Rock Hits" and "America Remembers 2019."

Country star Luke Combs hosts ABC Radio's country music special, "Country Summer Road Trip," featuring country stars who will be on the road this summer including Combs, Luke Bryan, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Wallen, Mitchell Tenpenny and more.

In "A Decade of Rock Hits," rock legend Don Felder of The Eagles guides listeners on a rock 'n' roll journey that takes a look back at the greatest classic rock hits produced from 1975-1985, by artists including Aerosmith, ZZ Top and more. This three-hour special is packed with classic rock favorites.

In "America Remembers 2019" ABC News Radio correspondent Aaron Katersky reports on how combat, training and suicide have taken a toll on American service members. Some have died afar, in the nation's longest war or in another country's civil war; some have died close to home in training exercises meant to prepare, not kill; and some have died at home, from the effects of an earlier deployment. The three-hour ABC News special profiles these service members who lost their lives and the families they've left behind.

Photo credit: Jim Wright





