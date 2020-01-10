A Thousand Horses Share New Track 'Drinking Song'

Acclaimed country rock band A Thousand Horses have released their new track 'Drinking Song', which debuted globally last night on Radio 2. Listen below!



Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, 'Drinking Song' is the second track unveiled from the band's forthcoming new album, which is set for release later this year. The album is the first A Thousand Horses project in partnership with Cobb's Low Country Sound imprint at Elektra Records. Additional details to be announced soon.



The new track comes after the roaring success of their return to the UK for the first time in three years, which due to phenomenal demand saw their intimate show upgraded to the main room at 229, London in November.



The band's lead single 'Livin' My Best Life' premiered last year to critical acclaim. Of the song, Rolling Stone praised, "a countrified pop-rocker with big, syncopated guitars and an even bigger chorus," while Billboard declared, "A Thousand Horses is truly living its best life...combines ear-grabbing guitar riffs, a driving drumbeat and its unique blend of gritty country-rock vocals."



The release of 'Drinking Song' adds to a series of breakout years for A Thousand Horses following their acclaimed full-length debut Southernality in 2015. The album's lead single 'Smoke' reached #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, which made them the first group to top the chart with a debut single since Zac Brown Band's 'Chicken Fried' in 2008.



Of the band, Rolling Stone praised, "country music's new Lynyrd Skynyrd...a muscular mix of radio country and Southern rock," while CMT declared, "stellar...the quartet is learning from the best, making records they believe in, being true to themselves, their artistry and making it happen." Most recently the band released 2017's deluxe EP Bridges, of which Sounds Like Nashville hailed, "showcases what A Thousand Horses do best with a mixture of heavy Southern rock influences and nostalgic country storytelling that will have listeners begging for more."



Based in Nashville, TN, A Thousand Horses is Michael Hobby (vocals), Bill Satcher (guitar), Zach Brown (guitar) and Graham DeLoach (bass). Since their debut, the band has toured extensively across the world including dates supporting artists such as Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gregg Allman and more. 2020 tour details to be announced soon.





