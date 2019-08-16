A R I Z O N A Unveils 'Nostalgic' Video For Latest Single

Today, alt/electronic trio A R I Z O N A released the visual for their latest single "Nostalgic." The incredibly catchy, sentimental bop with over 11 million streams is accompanied by a new emotion-stirring video; watch "Nostalgic" is also available at all DSPs and streaming services.

"Nostalgic" arrived this summer on the heels of A R I Z O N A's emotional and powerful collaboration with Avicii, "Hold The Line," which was released on the artist's posthumous album TIM. "Hold The Line" was added to Spotify's Today's Top Hits playlist last week after immediately being met with wide critical acclaim. Rolling Stone praised the song as "a powerful confrontation of loss and grief," while NY TIMES added, "the track has the rising, twinkling, intrinsically hopeful keyboard tones that Avicii brought to so many of his productions." Upon the song's release A R I Z O N A posted a beautiful acoustic performance video of the song, dedicated to Tim, that premiered on SPIN.

Earlier this summer, the critically-acclaimed band took their undeniably energetic live show across North America, selling out every night of their massive nationwide headline Find Someone Tour. A R I Z O N A's upcoming live schedule includes major festival appearances at Bumbershoot in Seattle, WA, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, NV and Tecaté Live Out in Monterrey, Mexico.

Listen to "Nostalgic" here below.

A R I Z O N A ON TOUR 2019

*denotes festival appearance

DATE MARKET VENUE 8/17/2019 Montauk, NY Surf Lodge 8/30/2019-9/1/2019 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot 2019* 9/6/2019 New Albany, OH A&F Challenge* 9/20/2019 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful* 9/21/2019 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory 10/19/2019 Monterrey, Mexico Tecate Live Out* 11/9/2019-11/10/2019 Tucson, AZ Dusk Music Festival*





Related Articles View More Music Stories