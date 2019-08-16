A R I Z O N A Unveils 'Nostalgic' Video For Latest Single

Aug. 16, 2019  
Today, alt/electronic trio A R I Z O N A released the visual for their latest single "Nostalgic." The incredibly catchy, sentimental bop with over 11 million streams is accompanied by a new emotion-stirring video; watch "Nostalgic" is also available at all DSPs and streaming services.

"Nostalgic" arrived this summer on the heels of A R I Z O N A's emotional and powerful collaboration with Avicii, "Hold The Line," which was released on the artist's posthumous album TIM. "Hold The Line" was added to Spotify's Today's Top Hits playlist last week after immediately being met with wide critical acclaim. Rolling Stone praised the song as "a powerful confrontation of loss and grief," while NY TIMES added, "the track has the rising, twinkling, intrinsically hopeful keyboard tones that Avicii brought to so many of his productions." Upon the song's release A R I Z O N A posted a beautiful acoustic performance video of the song, dedicated to Tim, that premiered on SPIN.

Earlier this summer, the critically-acclaimed band took their undeniably energetic live show across North America, selling out every night of their massive nationwide headline Find Someone Tour. A R I Z O N A's upcoming live schedule includes major festival appearances at Bumbershoot in Seattle, WA, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, NV and Tecaté Live Out in Monterrey, Mexico.

Listen to "Nostalgic" here below.

A R I Z O N A ON TOUR 2019

*denotes festival appearance

DATE

MARKET

VENUE

8/17/2019

Montauk, NY

Surf Lodge

8/30/2019-9/1/2019

Seattle, WA

Bumbershoot 2019*

9/6/2019

New Albany, OH

A&F Challenge*

9/20/2019

Las Vegas, NV

Life Is Beautiful*

9/21/2019

Santa Ana, CA

The Observatory

10/19/2019

Monterrey, Mexico

Tecate Live Out*

11/9/2019-11/10/2019

Tucson, AZ

Dusk Music Festival*


