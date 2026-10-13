A PERFECT CIRCLE Release "Starless" Video, Launch Nov. 25 Latin America Tour
The video features the song's debut live performance from the band's sold-out London show.
As 'Starless' spends its second consecutive week at #1 on the Active Rock radio charts, A Perfect Circle have released a new video featuring the debut live performance of the track, filmed at their sold-out London show this summer.
At the time of the single's release, Maynard James Keenan shared: 'Of course I'm excited to release the recordings, but our songs always take on an expanded personality once we start playing them live.'
Recorded at Billy Howerdel's Lankershim Ranch Studio in Studio City, Calif., 'Starless' was produced by Howerdel, mixed by Matty Green (U2, Florence + the Machine, TV on the Radio), and features longtime collaborator Josh Freese on drums.
'Some songs get kicked around and massaged for years,' Howerdel says. 'But once in a while, one takes shape quickly, as if it had been there all along.'
The band also recently released a second song, 'To Whom It May Concern,' which offers a counterpoint to the more muscular 'Starless,' highlighting the nuanced songwriting that has made A Perfect Circle an enduring presence in modern rock.
A Perfect Circle resume their global tour on Nov. 25, with dates across Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Hawaii. The band launch their North American leg on April 13 with Puscifer (April 13 to 25) and The Cult (April 27 to June 13) joining them across the two-month outing. Tickets for all dates are available at aperfectcircle.com.
Tour Dates
November 25 Mexico City, MX Estadio Fray Nano
November 27 São Paulo, BR Suhai Music Hall
November 28 Buenos Aires, AR Microestadio Argentinos Juniors
November 29 Santiago, CL Hipódromo de Chile
December 4 Adelaide, AU The Drive
December 6 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena
December 8 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
December 10 Sydney, AU Carriageworks
December 11 Sydney, AU TikTok Entertainment Centre
December 13 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
December 15 Tokyo, JP Zepp DiverCity
December 17 Osaka, JP Zepp Bayside
December 19 Honolulu, HI Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
April 13 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 15 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
April 17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
April 19 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
April 22 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
April 23 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
April 25 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
April 27 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 28 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 30 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
May 1 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
May 4 Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater
May 5 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
May 7 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 8 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre
May 14 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple
May 15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
May 17 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
May 19 Louisville, KY Venue TBA
May 20 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
May 22 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena
May 23 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater
May 27 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
May 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
June 1 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 3 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
June 4 San Francisco, CA Cow Palace Arena
June 6 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
June 8 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 10 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas
June 11 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas
June 13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
About A Perfect Circle
Formed in 1999 by guitarist Billy Howerdel and vocalist Maynard James Keenan, A Perfect Circle released their debut album, Mer de Noms, in 2000. The collection debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting debut rock album of its time. Featuring fan favorites 'Judith,' '3 Libras,' and 'The Hollow,' the platinum-selling release remains a defining album. Their catalog has continued to resonate, from Thirteenth Step (2003) and eMOTIVe (2004), to 2018's Eat the Elephant, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200.
A Perfect Circle have headlined festivals worldwide, sold out iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and appeared on late night television shows including 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and 'The Tonight Show.'
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
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