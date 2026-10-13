A PERFECT CIRCLE Release "Starless" Video, Launch Nov. 25 Latin America Tour

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As 'Starless' spends its second consecutive week at #1 on the Active Rock radio charts, A Perfect Circle have released a new video featuring the debut live performance of the track, filmed at their sold-out London show this summer.

At the time of the single's release, Maynard James Keenan shared: 'Of course I'm excited to release the recordings, but our songs always take on an expanded personality once we start playing them live.'

Recorded at Billy Howerdel's Lankershim Ranch Studio in Studio City, Calif., 'Starless' was produced by Howerdel, mixed by Matty Green (U2, Florence + the Machine, TV on the Radio), and features longtime collaborator Josh Freese on drums.

'Some songs get kicked around and massaged for years,' Howerdel says. 'But once in a while, one takes shape quickly, as if it had been there all along.'

The band also recently released a second song, 'To Whom It May Concern,' which offers a counterpoint to the more muscular 'Starless,' highlighting the nuanced songwriting that has made A Perfect Circle an enduring presence in modern rock.

A Perfect Circle resume their global tour on Nov. 25, with dates across Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Hawaii. The band launch their North American leg on April 13 with Puscifer (April 13 to 25) and The Cult (April 27 to June 13) joining them across the two-month outing. Tickets for all dates are available at aperfectcircle.com.

Tour Dates

November 25 Mexico City, MX Estadio Fray Nano

November 27 São Paulo, BR Suhai Music Hall

November 28 Buenos Aires, AR Microestadio Argentinos Juniors

November 29 Santiago, CL Hipódromo de Chile

December 4 Adelaide, AU The Drive

December 6 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

December 8 Brisbane, AU Riverstage

December 10 Sydney, AU Carriageworks

December 11 Sydney, AU TikTok Entertainment Centre

December 13 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

December 15 Tokyo, JP Zepp DiverCity

December 17 Osaka, JP Zepp Bayside

December 19 Honolulu, HI Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

April 13 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 15 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

April 17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

April 19 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

April 22 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

April 23 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

April 25 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

April 27 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 28 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 30 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

May 1 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

May 4 Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater

May 5 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

May 7 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 8 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

May 14 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple

May 15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

May 17 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

May 19 Louisville, KY Venue TBA

May 20 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

May 22 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

May 23 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater

May 27 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

May 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

June 1 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 3 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

June 4 San Francisco, CA Cow Palace Arena

June 6 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

June 8 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 10 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 11 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

About A Perfect Circle

Formed in 1999 by guitarist Billy Howerdel and vocalist Maynard James Keenan, A Perfect Circle released their debut album, Mer de Noms, in 2000. The collection debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting debut rock album of its time. Featuring fan favorites 'Judith,' '3 Libras,' and 'The Hollow,' the platinum-selling release remains a defining album. Their catalog has continued to resonate, from Thirteenth Step (2003) and eMOTIVe (2004), to 2018's Eat the Elephant, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200.

A Perfect Circle have headlined festivals worldwide, sold out iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and appeared on late night television shows including 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and 'The Tonight Show.'

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn



Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

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