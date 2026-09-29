A PERFECT CIRCLE to Perform April 28 at Mohegan Sun Arena

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A Perfect Circle, the multiplatinum band featuring Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan, will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, April 28, 2027, as part of their extensive Spring 2027 North American tour, with The Cult joining as special guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2nd at 10:00am with a pre-sale beginning Thursday, October 1st, running from 10:00am to 10:00pm local time.

'It's exciting to finally get some new music out into the world, and seeing 'Starless' reach #1 at rock radio this week has made it even sweeter! The outpouring of support is so very much appreciated. 'To Whom It May Concern' is next up! More to come,' said Billy Howerdel.

A Perfect Circle released 'To Whom It May Concern' today, their second new single this year and the follow-up to 'Starless,' which just reached #1 at Active Rock radio.

'To Whom It May Concern' was written earlier this year and recorded at Howerdel's Lankershim Ranch Studio in Studio City, Calif. Howerdel produced the track, Matty Green (U2, Florence + the Machine, TV on the Radio) mixed it, and longtime collaborator Josh Freese plays drums.

Formed in 1999 by guitarist Billy Howerdel and vocalist Maynard James Keenan, A Perfect Circle released their debut album, Mer de Noms, in 2000. The collection debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting debut rock album of its time. Featuring fan favorites 'Judith,' '3 Libras,' and 'The Hollow,' the platinum-selling release remains a defining album. Their catalog has continued to resonate, from Thirteenth Step (2003) and eMOTIVe (2004), to 2018's Eat the Elephant, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200.

A Perfect Circle have headlined festivals worldwide, sold out iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and appeared on late night television shows including 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and 'The Tonight Show.'

To learn more about upcoming entertainment at Mohegan Sun, visit mohegansun.com.

About Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena is one of the busiest sports & entertainment venues in the world and recently was named the 'Best Casino Concert Venue' in the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. In 2021, the 10,000-seat Arena also received its first worldwide '#1 Indoor Arena' ranking for its size from both Pollstar and VenuesNow. The arena is also an eight-time winner of 'Arena of the Year' by the Academy of Country Music and was recognized as 'Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year' at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards in 2026, an award Mohegan Sun Arena also won in 2024. The award-winning venue also celebrates its 25th anniversary in November 2026 with two special performances by Metallica. For more information on concerts and other great events, visit mohegansun.com/entertainment or call 1.888.226.7711. Complimentary self-parking is always available.

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