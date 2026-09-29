A PERFECT CIRCLE to Launch North American Tour April 2027
The band will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Hollywood Bowl, with PUSCIFER and THE CULT supporting select dates.
A Perfect Circle has released 'To Whom It May Concern' (apc.lnk.to/TWIMC), their second new single this year and the follow-up to 'Starless,' which just reached #1 at Active Rock radio. Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan have also announced an extensive North American tour launching April 13 in Vancouver, with stops including Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Hollywood Bowl.
Puscifer will join A Perfect Circle for all Canadian performances as well as Detroit, (April 13 to April 23, and April 25), while The Cult will support on the remaining U.S. dates (April 27 to June 13).
Billy Howerdel: 'It's exciting to finally get some new music out into the world, and seeing 'Starless' reach #1 at rock radio this week has made it even sweeter! The outpouring of support is so very much appreciated. 'To Whom It May Concern' is next up! More to come.'
'Very much looking forward to pulling double duty through Canada with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer,' Keenan adds. 'Been way, way too long. New tunes, new dance moves, new hair hats. Figure it out. #figureitout'
'To Whom It May Concern' was written earlier this year and recorded at Howerdel's Lankershim Ranch Studio in Studio City, Calif. Howerdel produced the track, Matty Green (U2, Florence + the Machine, TV on the Radio) mixed it, and longtime collaborator Josh Freese plays drums.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. local time with an A Perfect Circle pre-sale running from Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. local time (Password: PERFECT). Local pre-sales begin Thursday, Oct. 1 and run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. The Elizabethtown, Ky. show will go on sale at a later date, with additional details to come.
A Perfect Circle and Puscifer spend this fall on the road, trekking across Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, before closing out the tour on Dec. 19 in Hawaii. Tickets for all previously announced shows are available now via APerfectCircle.com. Dave Hill appears on fall 2026 dates.
Formed in 1999 by guitarist Billy Howerdel and vocalist Maynard James Keenan, A Perfect Circle released their debut album, Mer de Noms, in 2000. The collection debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting debut rock album of its time. Featuring fan favorites 'Judith,' '3 Libras,' and 'The Hollow,' the platinum-selling release remains a defining album. Their catalog has continued to resonate, from Thirteenth Step (2003) and eMOTIVe (2004), to 2018's Eat the Elephant, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200.
A Perfect Circle have headlined festivals worldwide, sold out iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and appeared on late night television shows including 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and 'The Tonight Show.'
Tour Dates
April 13 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 15 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
April 17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
April 19 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
April 22 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
April 23 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
April 25 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
April 27 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 28 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 30 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
May 1 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
May 4 Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater
May 5 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
May 7 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 8 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre
May 15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
May 17 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
May 19 Elizabethtown, KY Venue TBA
May 20 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
May 22 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena
May 23 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater
May 27 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
May 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
June 1 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 3 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
June 4 Daly City, CA Cow Palace Arena
June 6 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
June 8 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 10 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas
June 11 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas
June 13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
November 25 Mexico City, MX Estadio Fray Nano
November 27 São Paulo, BR Suhai Music Hall
November 28 Buenos Aires, AR Microestadio Argentinos Juniors
November 29 Santiago, CL Hipodromo de Chile
December 4 Adelaide, AU The Drive
December 6 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena
December 8 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
December 10 Sydney, AU Carriageworks
December 11 Sydney, AU TikTok Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT
December 13 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
December 15 Tokyo, JP Zepp DiverCity
December 17 Osaka, JP Zepp Bayside
December 19 Honolulu, HI Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
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