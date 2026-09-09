Photos: PUSCIFER Release TALES FROM THE PUSCIVERSE #4: ASSIMILATION, Tour Oct–Dec

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'Tales From The Pusciverse #4: Assimilation' is available now via Puscifer.com.













The Synth Whisperer finally cracks the code for communication between silicon and carbon-based intelligence, bringing Bellendia and Fanny to life and teaching them what it is to be human, including record shopping, bowling, and baking. When a routine diagnostic unleashes something far more powerful than expected, the trio discovers that the Briefcase has given them abilities beyond communication, and their mission to 'Observe. Integrate. Synthesize. Assimilate.' begins.

Written by Maynard James Keenan, the new issue features cover art by Gus Vasquez and Ross Campbell, artwork by Marlin Shoop ('Captain Action,' 'G.I. Joe,' 'Unprepped'), lettering by Jack Morelli ('Afterlife with Archie,' 'Peter Parker Annual,' Marvel Comics) and faux advertisements by Andy Belanger.

Puscifer's new album, Normal Isn't, is out now via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG. Puscifer's autumn EU/UK tour kicks off October 25, followed by a run of dates with both Puscifer and A Perfect Circle across Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Japan, and culminating in Hawaii on December 19. Tickets are on sale now via Puscifer.com.

Puscifer 'Normal Isn't' European & UK tour dates

25 October Stockholm, SE Annexet

26 October Oslo, NO Konserthus

28 October Warsaw, PL Stodola

30 October Berlin, DE Uber Eats Hall

1 November Zurich, CH Komplex 457

2 November Brussels, BE A/B

3 November Tilburg, NL 013

5 November Amsterdam, NL Gashouder

7 November London, UK British Airways ARC

8 November Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

9 November Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

12 November Dublin, IE The Helix

with A Perfect Circle

25 November Mexico City, MX Estadio Fray Nano

27 November São Paulo, BR Suhai Music Hall

28 November Buenos Aires, AR Microestadio Argentinos Juniors

29 November Santiago, CL Hipodromo de Chile

4 December Adelaide, AU The Drive

6 December Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

8 December Brisbane, AU Riverstage

10 December Sydney, AU Carriageworks

11 December Sydney, AU TikTok Entertainment Centre

13 December Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

15 December Tokyo, JP Zepp DiverCity

17 December Osaka, JP Zepp Bayside

19 December Honolulu, HI Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

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