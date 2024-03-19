A Day to Remember's Tour to Feature the Story So Far, Four Year Strong & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Day To Remember have announced details of The Least Anticipated Album Tour, which will see them headlining arenas and amphitheaters across North America this summer.

Kicking off June 6th at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN, the coast-to-coast run will mark A Day To Remember's first live shows in the U.S. in over a year and with stops at New Jersey's Prudential Center, California's KIA Forum, and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre along the way.

The tour will feature special guests The Story So Far and Four Year Strong with Militarie Gun, Pain Of Truth, and Scowl appearing on select dates [tour itinerary below]. A special artist presale for tickets begins today at 12:00PM ET with general on sale for tickets starting Friday, March 22nd at 10:00AM local time.

Furthermore, A Day To Remember are set for a series of U.S. festival appearances this year including performances at Welcome To Rockville (5/11), Hangout Fest (5/17), Sonic Temple (5/19), Four Chord Music Festival (6/22), and When We Were Young (10/19 + 10/20). For tickets and more information on A Day To Remember's upcoming live dates, visit www.adtr.com.

A Day To Remember released their latest studio album You're Welcome in 2021. Largely produced by Colin “DOC” Brittain and the band's own Jeremy McKinnon, the 14-track collection represented another major step forward for the acclaimed group.

Highlighted by singles “Brick Wall,” “Degenerates,” “Resentment,” “Mindreader” and the #1 Active Rock single “Everything We Need,” A Day To Remember incited critical praise with You're Welcome. Revolver declared, “[Brick Wall] showcases the group's signature mix of post-hardcore heaviness and pop-rock hooks,” while Consequence of Sound declared, “the Florida rockers' new LP will continue their wide-ranging sound that ranges from infectious pop-punk to crushing metalcore.”

Forbes put it simply, “It seems A Day To Remember are only just getting started,” and Billboard praised the band's “anthemic hybrid of post-hardcore and pop.” Popdust avowed A Day To Remember “have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music,” while Kerrang! attested, “‘You're Welcome' is the perfect soundtrack to this strange and uncertain world that we live in.”

In 2022 the band returned with the standalone single “Miracle,” accompanied by an emotionally charged music video. The band also reignited their You're Welcome track “Re-Entry” with a new version featuring Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 - LISTEN HERE

A DAY TO REMEMBER The Least Anticipated Album Tour

6/6 - 7/28 with The Story So Far & Four Year Strong

* with Militarie Gun | # with Pain Of Truth | ^ with Scowl | @ Festival Date

5/11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville @

5/17 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Fest @

5/19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple @

6/6 - Waite Park , MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

6/8 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park *

6/9 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater *

6/11 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

6/12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

6/14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion *

6/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

6/16 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live! at Terminal B *

6/18 - Toronto, ON - Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto *

6/21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

6/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival @

6/23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

6/25 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

6/26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center #

6/28 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs #

6/29 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

6/30 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion #

7/2 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #

7/3 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #

7/5 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

7/6 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater #

7/7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum #

7/9 - Albuquerque, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center ^

7/10 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena ^

7/12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena ^

7/14 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater ^

7/15 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds ^

7/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

7/19 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park ^

7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

7/24 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater ^

7/25 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

7/26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom ^

7/28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young @

10/20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young @

ABOUT A DAY TO REMEMBER:

Since their formation in 2003, A Day To Remember quietly emerged as arguably the biggest underground band in the world. The Florida group affirmed this status by achieving one platinum album, two gold albums, one platinum single, and four gold singles. Not to mention, each full-length record ascended to #1 on the Billboard Rock, Indie, and/or Alternative Charts with 2016's Bad Vibrations bowing at #2 on the Billboard 200.

They've put up unprecedented numbers for a rock act in the 21st century, generating nearly 2 billion streams worldwide and sales of three million-plus units. They've also packed arenas on continental tours and attracted a global audience consisting of millions.

A Day To Remember is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals), Alex Shelnutt (drums), Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals), and Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals).

PHOTO CREDIT: JAMES HARTLEY