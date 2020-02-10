A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Third Studio Album to Arrive Feb. 14

Multi-platinum recording artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has announced that his highly-anticipated third studio album, Artist 2.0, will arrive this Friday, February 14th. The album comes on the 4 year anniversary of his debut mixtape Artist, which was released on February 14th, 2016.

Earlier this month, the Bronx-bred superstar offered the latest glimpse into what fans can expect from Artist 2.0 with the release of "King Of My City." In addition to "King Of My City," Artist 2.0 is heralded by previous releases, "Reply (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)" and "Mood Swings."

Artist 2.0 is the highly anticipated follow-up to A Boogie's chart-topping, RIAA platinum-certified sophomore LP, Hoodie SZN, which spawned the 2x RIAA certified-Platinum "Look Back At It," RIAA certified-Platinum "Startender," 3x RIAA certified-Platinum "Swervin," as well as the RIAA certified-Gold songs, "Demons & Angels" and "Love And Drugs."

The Bronx-bred artist Artist Dubose, better known as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, first hit the rap scene with the breakout hit "Still Think About You" which was featured on his 2016 debut mixtape, ARTIST. The mixtape also introduced fans to "My s" which went on to become RIAA certified platinum and was also listed as one of "The Best Songs of 2016" on Apple Music. A Boogie quickly proved himself to be one of the game's newest heavyweights after XXL dubbed him as "one of the hottest and newest up-and-comers in hip-hop" and included him in the 2017 Freshman Class. The young star also went on to release the 3x platinum "Drowning feat. Kodak Black" along with the platinum certified singles "Jungle" and "Timeless." During the fall of 2017, A Boogie went on to release his highly anticipated, now gold certified, debut album, THE BIGGER ARTIST, which quickly sprung into the Top 5 on Billboard's Top 200. He also became the top emerging acting in the U.S. as he simultaneously sprung to #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. It is easy to see why The New York Times named A Boogie "the most promising young rapper the city has produced in some time." A Boogie earned a BET Award Nomination for "Best New Artist" at the end of 2018 in addition to releasing his gold-certified sophomore album, HOODIE SZN, which made its debut at #2 before spending three nonconsecutive weeks at #1 and maintaining a stunning 17-week streak within the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album also soared on streaming, garnering over 83 million streams the week it went #1. Following his latest album as well as his sold out "A Boogie Vs. Artist" tour, there's no doubt A Boogie will continue to make waves and redefine the sound of New York rap.





