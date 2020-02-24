A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE's 'Artist 2.0' Debuts at #1 on Billboard's Rap Chart

Multi-platinum recording artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's highly-praised, third LP Artist 2.0 has debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums Chart and #2 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. With a first-week debut of over 141M audio streams, Artist 2.0 was the highest streaming album this week, while also becoming the second highest first week album streaming debut of 2020, just behind Eminem's Music to be Murdered By. The streaming trailblazer soared past his first-week streaming record established by his RIAA platinum-certified sophomore LP, HOODIE SZN, in addition to nearly doubling the album equivalents it sold, making Artist 2.0's first-week numbers the highest of A Boogie's career.

To celebrate the release of Artist 2.0, the Bronx-born phenom is set to perform on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday, February 28th (check local listings.)

Featuring star-studded collaborations with the likes of DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, London On Da Track and Trap Manny, Artist 2.0 was released on the four-year anniversary of A Boogie's breakout mixtape, Artist, which dropped on Valentine's Day in 2016. The 20-track collection also includes fan-favorites "Numbers (feat. Roddy Ricch, Gunna and London On Da Track)," "Thug Love" and "Me and My Guitar."

Heralded by a steady stream of singles including "Mood Swings," "Reply (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)" and "King of My City," Artist 2.0 is A Boogie's first project since the smash success of HOODIE SZN, which also made its Billboard Hot 100 debut at #2 before scoring the #1 spot for three non-consecutive weeks.

Artist 2.0 Track List:

1. Thug Love

2. Cinderella Story

3. Me and My Guitar

4. Might Not Give Up (feat. Young Thug)

5. Numbers (feat. Roddy Ricch, Gunna & London on da Track)

6. Stain (feat. DaBaby)

7. Hit 'Em Up (feat. Trap Manny)

8. DTB 4 Life

9. Calm Down (Bittersweet) (feat. Summer Walker)

10. Another Day Gone (feat. Khalid)

11. Good Girls Gone Bad

12. Blood on My Denim

13. R.O.D.

14. Big s

15. Right Back

16. Luv Is Art (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

17. King of My City

18. Mood Swings

19. Reply (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

20. Streets Don't Love You





