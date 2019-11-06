99 Neighbors Share Single '19'

Vermont's 99 Neighbors continue to take 2019 by storm with the unveiling of an introspective new track and visualizer titled "19." "I've been lost (lost). Keep it honest" is heard through the low percussion combined with choral vocals as each artist reflects on their quest towards self-discovery.

"This is the first song we made after releasing our last album 'Television,' and was the first song we made this year," 99 Neighbors share. "It's representative of where we were at, we were making music because it was all we had. We made the song before the album had received any attention from labels and before many of our new fans discovered us. The song started an experiment in form and structure that gave us the experience we needed to create our next single."

"19" is the newest entry into 99 Neighbors' streak of hot releases this year, including tracks and visuals for "Fake Pods," "Ripstick," "f No" feat. Brasstracks and Philosofie and "Thunder." Since announcing their signing to Nice Work, in partnership with Warner Records, this summer, they've accumulated nearly 8 million streams across platforms and early attention from Billboard, Genius, Variety, Pigeons & Planes and many more.

If you went looking for the next revolutionary group in hip-hop, you probably wouldn't expect to find them in Burlington, Vermont. But 99 Neighbors love to upend expectations. So the fact that they come from a woodsy hometown, far away from any anywhere people expect rap groups to come from, is only the beginning. 99 Neighbors is a collaborative project founded by hip-hop vocalists Sam Paulino, HANKNATIVE, photographer Shane Kaseta and producer Somba. The collective is the result of friends combining their efforts to maximize their unique abilities and includes additional members Swank, Aidan Ostby, Jared Fier and Julian Segar-Reid (aka Juju), creating an awe-inspiring collective talent with unlimited creative expression and potential. A sprawling collective of rappers, singers, songwriters, producers, instrumentalists and visual artists, 99 Neighbors challenges our preconceived notions of what a band even is. And if their work so far is any indication of their sonic dexterity and versatility, you can bet that the next thing they release won't sound the same. The only thing you can ever bet on with 99 Neighbors' music is that you won't see it coming.





Related Articles View More Music Stories