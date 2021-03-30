88Rising's Latest Signee Warren Hue Emerges With New Single & Visual for 'omomo punk'

Today, 18-year-old Indonesian rapper, singer and producer Warren Hue shares his new single and video for "omomo punk." The release is the debut solo single under his newly inked partnership with pioneering Asian music collective, 88rising.

Listen to or watch "omomo punk" below!

The track, produced by LIOHN & Klahr, effortlessly fuses his rockstar energy with beat switches, dexterous rapping and melodic crooning throughout, proving the budding star is redefining what it means to be a genre-bending artist.

Shot in Joshua Tree and directed by 88rising's Jason Ano (Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji) the accompanying visual opens the door to a desert dreamscape taking viewers on a mind-bending trip across time and space. Showcasing Hue in a montage of iconic, Bowie-esque androgynous style replete with zebra suiting, fur, florals, and an abundance of accessories, the debut visual puts his fashion sensibility on full display.

On the release Hue says: "'omomo punk' is inspired by experimental music with pop and early punk elements. It is energetic and happy, but the lyrics discuss sad themes of fame and relationships. The juxtaposition brings a unique feeling to listeners."

Listen/watch Hue's powerful debut "omomo punk" and keep an eye out for more information coming soon.