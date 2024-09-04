42 Dugg Embarking on '4eva Us, Neva Them' Nationwide Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hip-hop artist 42 Dugg announced the “4eva Us, Neva Them” Tour, a 20-city, cross-country trek that will include stops in major cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Washington DC and more. He will be joined by some of hip-hop’s hottest rising artists such as Yungeen Ace, Cartier, Audi.Money and Chicken.P.

The tour announcement comes after Dugg unleashed his debut album, 4eva Us, Neva Them, in July that included star-studded collaborations like Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Sexyy Red, Jeezy, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez and Blac Youngsta. Stream the album HERE via CMG Records/4PF/Interscope Records.

Complex described the album as one of the “most sonically diverse and layered projects of the rapper’s career.” Dugg further elaborated on his goal for the album in an interview with Billboard, nothing that he “just wanted to show the people the growth of what type of headspace I’m in, and what I’ve been through and how far along I’ve come.”

4eva Us, Neva Them marked the 2021 XXL Freshman star’s first full project since 2022, a collaborative effort with EST Gee titled Last Ones Left, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Dugg’s last solo project, Free Dem Boyz, came in 2021 and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Comments