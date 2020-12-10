300 Entertainment Announces the Appointment of Rob Stevenson as Partner

Rob Stevenson, a widely accomplished A&R executive and creative director, is returning to his roots, working alongside Kevin Liles and much of the team he started with at Island Def Jam Music Group, where he spent five years under 300 Entertainment Co-Founder and YouTube's Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen. Stevenson brings his years of expertise to 300 Entertainment as a Partner, wherein Stevenson will be providing guidance and supervision in fostering the growth of the company alongside his former mentor, Co-Founder, and CEO Kevin Liles.

During his time at Def Jam, Rob discovered, signed, and guided the careers of some of the biggest names in rock, alternative, and pop music, including The Killers, Fall Out Boy and Sum 41. By the time Rob was appointed Executive Vice President of A&R for IDJ, he had spearheaded projects under his leadership that cumulatively exceeded over 35 million album sales around the world. In 2008, Rob moved on to Virgin Records America, where he was appointed President of A&R. In that role, he oversaw the A&R team responsible for a multitude of notable releases, such as Katy Perry's blockbuster multi-platinum-selling album, Teenage Dream, as well as crucial releases from LCD Soundsystem, The Decemberists, Alice In Chains, and personally worked with The Beastie Boys on their critically acclaimed, Hot Sauce Committee Part 2. Following his stint at EMI, Rob joined Republic Records in 2011 as Executive Vice President of A&R, where he signed notable artists like Gotye, who took home the Grammy for Best Pop Song by a Duo or Group and the esteemed Record of the Year for his 2012 smash hit "Somebody That I Used to Know". Stevenson also lead label efforts to bring acclaimed artists Of Monsters and Men, James Bay, Amine, and Post Malone to the label. In addition to building and supervising the A&R team at Republic, he managed a relaunch of the respected Casablanca Records, maintaining the heritage of the iconic label, while reimagining it to fit the current music landscape.

In all of Rob Stevenson's work, he uses his love of art and music to guide his work with artists to create unforgettable moments in pop culture. He brings his curiosity and passion, as well as his highly regarded industry experience, to 300 Entertainment where he will continue to create cultural moments alongside the 300 team.

2020 has been 300 Entertainment's biggest year yet, signaled by the massive successes seen by Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and Young Thug, in addition to CEO Kevin Liles being named Billboard's Executive of the Year. Eight years after the company's genesis, 300 Entertainment is growing and looking forward to competing at the highest level with the help of Rob Stevenson.