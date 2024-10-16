20th Annual ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Returns to Toronto's Massey Hall in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Andy Kim Christmas returns to Toronto’s legendary Massey Hall Wednesday, December 4 for another unforgettable evening celebrating the magic of the season with performances from iconic Canadian artists. This year marks the 20th year that luminary musician and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Andy Kim will bring together some of the nation’s most applauded talent featuring Barenaked Ladies, Alex Lifeson, Broken Social Scene, Billy Talent, Dan Hill, William Prince, Molly Johnson celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Kumbaya and more with all event proceeds donated to CAMH’s Gifts of Light.

Tickets to The Andy Kim Christmas go on sale Friday, October 18th at 10am local time at TicketMaster.ca, with prices ranging from $35.50- $85.50 plus fees. The complete line up of musical guests taking the stage will be announced in the coming weeks.

"There is something fascinating about a 20th Anniversary Celebration. With all the excitement of putting this year’s 20th AK Christmas, I’m reminded of the first one," said Andy Kim. "Filled with the honest belief that our musical community will help me ease into the Christmas Holiday Spirit. We are back again Wed. Dec 4th at Massey Hall in support of CAMH Gifts of Light. Humbled & Honoured."

Guests can look forward to a classic variety showcase with special holiday performances from the country’s top acts. Andy Kim’s previous guests include Colin James, Cowboy Junkies, Dan Hill, Feist, Georgia Harmer, High Flyer, Jacksoul, Jake Clemons, Jully Black, Kim Mitchell, Lights, Maestro, Men Without Hats, Metric, Michel Pagliaro, Molly Johnson, Nelly Furtado, Ron Sexsmith, Russell Peters, Sam Roberts, Sarah McLachlan, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Sloan, The Sadies, The Sheepdogs, Alex Lifeson, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Talent, Bobby Bazini, Broken Social Scene, BUCK65, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Choir! Choir! Choir!, City and Colour, The Strumbellas, The Trews, Tom Cochrane, Tom Wilson, Tyler Shaw, William Prince among many others.

For decades, Kim has entertained and united people through his music. Kim started his music career at age 16 and has received top industry honours including two JUNO Awards, as well as membership in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Key to the City of Toronto, and has been appointed to the Order of Canada in 2024. To this day, Kim’s musical artistry is acclaimed by many who take joy in his numerous hit songs, including nine Billboard Top 40 hits such as the number one hit “Rock Me Gently” and the iconic ”Sugar, Sugar.”

