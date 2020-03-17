2020 Billboard Music Awards Postponed

Dick clark productions and NBC today announced that the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" - scheduled to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29th - is postponed and will be rescheduled to air on NBC at a later date.



In a statement the two companies said:

"In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff - we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards. For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. dcp and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future."





