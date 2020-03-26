ZZ Ward Premieres New Song 'The Dark'

ZZ Ward premiered her new song, "The Dark" on Good Morning America this morning via Facetime while the official music video for same premiered on YouTube - watch below!

The song, written by ZZ, is a pivotal song for the singer/songwriter who wrote the song last year when she felt isolated and alone - a sentiment that resonates with many these days. Notes ZZ of the song:

"When I wrote 'The Dark' I felt alone, betrayed and uncertain of my future. I knew I had to pick myself up and keep going but I was scared. Within a matter of days, our lives have been turned upside down by the global pandemic. 'The Dark' is about facing the unknown, leaving fear behind and living in hope."

"The Dark" is one of three new songs ZZ has released since December ("Break Her Heart" and "Sex & Stardust,) and marks the first new music since her 2017 album, The Storm, which debuted #1 on Billboard's blues chart and spun off the hit song, "Domino" ft. Fitz of Fitz and The Tantrums.

ZZ was in the middle of her U.S. headline tour, "The Stardust Tour," with sold out dates in Los Angeles, San Diego and Denver, when due to swelling concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the decision was made to postpone the rest of the dates. Rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.

With two critically-acclaimed albums under her belt, 2012's Til The Casket Drops and 2017's The Storm, ZZ has amassed over 355MM streams, 1MM overall sales, 36MM combined video views, multiple radio hits and has been featured in the LA Times, Complex, FADER, Chicago Tribune, NPR, W, NYLON, USA Today and the New York Times to name a few. She has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music including Grammy Award winners, Kendrick Lamar, Fantastic Negrito and Gary Clark, Jr., as well as Fitz and the Tantrums. ZZ has launched multiple, sold out headline tours, performed at high profile festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Made in America, Firefly and appeared on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late, Late Show with James Corden and Good Morning America.





