Vita and the Woolf Release New Song 'Mess Up'

Three years ago, Vita and the Woolf's Jen Pague watched with amazement as her band's achievements started to stack up: fawning media attention in their native Philadelphia, love from Billboard and Elle, support tours with Rasputina and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, and a successfully Kickstarted debut full-length - Tunnels (2017) - chock-full of sparkling bangers like "Brett" and "Feline". In 2020, Vita and the Woolf returns with the release of new track "Mess Up" and a string of March dates in major US markets. Tickets for all dates are available now at vitaandthewoolf.com.



"Mess Up" is about recognizing one's strength, getting over imposter syndrome, overcoming self doubt and growing out of habits that no longer serve you, says Pague of the track. The video, directed by Ian Fursa and choreographed by Nadyia Thompson, captures smallness in the verses and massiveness in the choruses. The fleeting feelings of depression juxtaposed with invincibility.



Watch below!



Vita and the Woolf will hit the road in March for a week of dates starting in Los Angeles and heading up through the Pacific Northwest before finishing at Treefort Music Festival. The band is excited to perform "Mess Up' live on our tour, Jen continunes. Because we get to play with live looping of my vocals as well as layering other synths and guitar parts.



Stay tuned for a big announcement in the coming weeks.



Vita and the Woolf Tour Dates



Mar 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

Mar 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of the Hill

Mar 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Back Bar

Mar 26 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Mar 28 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival





