Shortly Kicks-Off Co-Headline Tour with Small Talks on May 24

Detroit musician Shortly (aka Alex Maniak) is gearing up to kick-off a co-headline tour later this month with South Carolina's Small Talks. The two-week trek starts in Chicago on May 24th before hitting Canada and the Northeast, including stops in Boston and Philadelphia. All advance ticket buyers will have the opportunity to enter into a special contest for a chance to grab a coffee (on the house) with Maniak and Small Talks' Cayley Spivey - one winner will be selected at random for each date and tickets can be purchased viawww.shortlymusic.com

To enter (one entry per person):

Fill out this form: https://forms.gle/GWVswxx2C4cYhxbr9 AND

Email a photo of your ticket to thatgoodcoffeecontest@gmail.com

All entrants to the contest are ALSO entered into a grand prize contest, the winner of which will receive:

A signed test press vinyl of Small Talks' "A Conversation Between Us"

A Shortly crew-neck sweatshirt

A signed copy of a limited-edition collaborative tour zine featuring Alex's art and Cayley's photos.

Shortly was also just announced as a special guest on the July 21st Detroit stop of this summer'sSad Summer Festival at the Crofoot Festival Grounds, playing alongside The Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs, The Wonder Years and more. Maniak continues to support her 2018 debut EP Richmond, which had NYLON saying "it was as if I was finally hearing myself" while describing the EPs confessional tone and lyrical weight. The band has stayed busy touring North America with the likes of The Wonder Years, Mom Jeans, Chloe Moriondo, and Oso Oso, sharing stages with Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, The Decemberists, Phoebe Bridgers, PUP,Foxing, and Title Fight, and performing at Mo Pop Festival, BLED FEST, and Do Division Street Fest.



Catch Shortly's co-headline tour later this month with Small Talks - all confirmed dates can be found below and tickets are on sale now. For tickets and all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates, please stay tuned to www.shortlymusic.com.

CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 24 - Schubas - Chicago, IL #

May 25 - BLED FEST - Howell, MI #

May 26 - Hard Luck Bar - Toronto, ON #

May 27 - Casa Del Popolo - Montreal, QC #

May 29 - Red Room @ Cafe 939 - Boston, MA #

May 30 - Mac 650 Art Gallery - Middletown, CT #

May 31 - Allstar Music Empire - Flemington, NJ #

June 1 - Everybody Hits - Philadelphia, PA #

June 2 - Donato's Basement - Columbus, OH #

July 21 - Sad Summer Festival, Crofoot Festival Grounds - Pontiac, MI *



# w/ Small Talks

* w/ The Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs, The Wonder Years and more





Related Articles View More Music Stories