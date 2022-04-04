SOiL Honor Taylor Hawkins with 'Monkey Wrench'

As the music world continues to mourn the loss of Foo Fighters drummer and joyous soul who touched millions of lives, Taylor Hawkins, we are reminded that the sounds and experiences created by Hawkins and his fellow bandmates continue to live on and inspire new generations of music fans the world over.

Today, Chicago's own SOiL release a kinetic cover version of "Monkey Wrench," the song that was, for many, their first introduction to the bleach blonde hurricane of arms and drumsticks that was Hawkins, who made his debut as the Foo's skinman in the incredibly popular video for the song.

SOiL's version of the track maintains the extreme high energy level of the song and offers a sneak preview of the band's next full-length album. "So it's time to let the cat out of the bag" SOiL states.

"We completed an 11-song covers album in September of 2021 and have been delayed in releasing it due to vinyl manufacturing shortages. In that time we have experienced the tragic loss of Taylor Hawkins. On our upcoming album, we had proudly covered the Foo Fighters' classic song 'Monkey Wrench,' which was an inspiration to us early on in our career. We had the pleasure to meet Taylor on several occasions and he was the most down to earth and genuine person one could imagine. He was such a fun person to be around. The world didn't just lose one of its best drummers, it lost one of its great human beings as well. We'd like to release our version of 'Monkey Wrench' early to pay tribute to Taylor and the Foo Fighters. We hope it adds a little light in this dark time."

SOiL drummer TJ Taylor added: "Taylor's energy, talent, and unmistakable presence behind the drum kit was second to none. Nobody hit those skins harder but with such finesse. He had a smile that could be seen from the back of the stadium. You can see his pure joy and infectious enthusiasm behind the drum kit and microphone. He was the backbone and the heart of one of the greatest bands of this century. My heart goes out to his family and band. I hope they will find comfort during this difficult time. This is our tribute to Taylor, and to the Foo Fighters. RIP Taylor."

