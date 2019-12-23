Quando Rondo Releases Music Video for 'Letter To My Daughter'

Acclaimed Savannah, GA rapper Quando Rondo has released a melodic new single to celebrate the birth of his daughter, titled "Letter to My Daughter." The touching record is accompanied by an official companion visual, featuring Quando harmonizing about the life he promises to give her shortly after her arrival.

Watch below!

"Letter to My Daughter" follows the release of "Collect Calls," from his upcoming highly anticipated debut album, "QPAC." The standout track features the artist rapping about remaining loyal to incarcerated loved ones while navigating through his own life hardships. The standout single follows the release of Quando Rondo's earlier single "Double C's,"which featured a lively companion visual showcasing the rapper and friends rocking out while wearing blue hues.

The Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic recording artist also recently released "Marvelous (Feat. Polo G)" and "Just Keep Going," which was followed by a touching visual that showcases a number of hardships faced growing up in Savannah, GA; watch HERE. The aforementioned records follow Quando Rondo's earlier release of a compelling video to "In My Section," which is from his mixtape "FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD TO THE STAGE," available now. The project is highlighted by the singles, "Imperfect Flower," "Scarred From Love," and "New Ones (Feat. NoCap)," all joined by official videos streaming now on the Savannah, GA-based rapper's official YouTube channel. The first 2 track's official visuals have both earned over 45 million individual views via YouTube alone, with the project itself hitting #1 on Apple Music's overall album chart upon its May release.





