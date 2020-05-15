Lil Lotus Releases ALL MY LITTLE SCARS VOL. 1

Today, Lil Lotus drops All My Little Scars Vol. 1 which features two new tracks "Rigor Mortis," "Last One" and the previously released "I Don't Even Like You," and "Never Felt Better."

All My Little Scars Vol. 1 is the first of a three-part series and Lotus's first EP since 2017's influential Body Bag EP (featuring GothBoiClique's Cold Hart and Nedarb).

A pioneer of the alternative rap scene, Lotus is known for blending confessional lyrics, pop-punk melodies and rap beats. Like his namesake the lotus flower that blooms in muddy waters, Lotus's music grows from the pain of real-life experiences.



ALL MY LITTLE SCARS VOL. 1 TRACK LISTING

1. Rigor Mortis

2. I Don't Even Like U

3. Last One

4. Never Felt Better





