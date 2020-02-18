Charlotte Dos Santos Shares Video For 'Helio'

Charlotte Dos Santos today shares her stunning new single 'Helio' and its accompanying video, directed by her partner, and director, Eli Salcedo, alongside announcing her brand new EP, Harvest Time, which is set for release on March 13. 'Helio' - a word derived from the ancient Greek god of the sun - is a cosmic, strings synth-laden baroque bop that confronts existential questions about solitude, flipping the idea of a love song on its head and turning affection inwards. Sonically enduring and seamlessly traversing genres with Charlotte's feather-light vocals layered atop.

Talking about her new single, Charlotte says: "'Helio' is about self love. It is about the power we hold within ourselves and the fact that we truly only need ourselves to be happy. Helio is a result of my obsession with the universe. Cosmology, astronomy and astrology is something I can wonder and read about for hours. I have always been like this. When I was writing Helio I first started writing the song with Helio representing someone else, someone I couldn't live without- but then I realized I was tired of writing like that because it's simply not true- we don't need anyone to be our center, we are our center first and foremost. So I flipped the narrative resulting in Helio representing myself, and the love for oneself."

Charlotte's brand new EP, Harvest Time, is set for release on March 13 and features her breathaking recent single of the same name - her first single since signing to Because Music (Christine and the Queens, Justice, Metronomy), and follows on from her hugely critically acclaimed 2017 EP Cleo.

Charlotte will be touring across Europe, the UK and US in February and March, including a show at London's Village Underground. Full list of dates below, tickets are on sale now, see charlottedossantos.com/#tour for details and ticket info.

Charlotte Dos Santos 2020 tour dates

Saturday 29 February - By:Larm Festival, Oslo, NO

Sunday 01 March - VEGA, Copenhagen, DE

Tuesday 03 March - Obaren, Stockholm, SE

Thursday 05 March - Bird, Rotterdam, NL

Friday 06 March - AB Club, Brussels, BE

Saturday 07 March - La Boule Noire, Paris, FR

Sunday 08 March - Baketown, Berlin, DE

Tuesday 10 March - Village Underground, London, UK

Thursday 12 March - Conde Duque, Madrid, ES

Thursday 19 March - Slims, San Francisco, CA, US

Saturday 21 March - Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA, US

Sunday 22 March - La Santa, Santa Ana, CA, US

Wednesday 25 March - 529, Atlanta, GA, US

Friday 28 March - Public Records, Brooklyn, NY, US

Charlotte Dos Santos exists in a lane all her own. As a fiercely independent producer, singer, composer and arranger, she takes full ownership over her art, imbuing it with feather-light vocals one moment and a rumbling piano line the next. Her warm, emotive and jazz-inflected songwriting weaves seamlessly between themes of identity, womanhood and human connection.

Charlotte grew up naturally dissolving boundaries, raised in a small town outside Oslo by her Norwegian mother and Brazilian father, her parents' tastes exposed her to everything from jazz, hip-hop and Latin rhythms to flamenco, North African instrumentation and intricate Arabic melodies. Since debuting with hugely critically acclaimed 2017 EP Cleo, she's earned recognition from the likes of The Fader, Pitchfork, Bandcamp and Pigeons & Planes, recorded a coveted COLORS session, been a Newcomer of the Year Norwegian Grammy Award nominee and picked up co-signs from Raphael Saadiq, Outkast's Big Boi and others.





