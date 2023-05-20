World Paloma Day 5/22 with Patrón Tequila and Tequila Cazadores

Break out your lime squeezer and find your grapefruits. May 22nd is World Paloma Day!

Just in time for the celebration, Patrón Tequila and Tequila Cazadores are sharing their signature Paloma recipes. Traditionally, the Paloma is served on the rocks and prepared by mixing tequila, fresh lime juice and grapefruit-flavored soda or juice. There's a Paloma for Reposado and Blanco tequila lovers alike.

For the Reposado lovers - The PATRÓN Perfect Paloma is made with Patrón Reposado, complementing the tartness of the grapefruit with a balanced medley of pumpkin, pear, vanilla, cinnamon, fruit and more.

For the Blanco lovers - The Pomegranate Paloma is made with Tequila Cazadores Blanco, the grapefruit and lime juice play perfectly into the citrus fruit and fragrant herbs.

PATRÓN Perfect Paloma

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Patrón Reposado

-3 oz Fresh grapefruit juice

-.5 oz Agave syrup (1:1)

-.5 oz Fresh-squeezed lime juice

-1 oz Sparkling water

-Sugar and salt for rimming

-Grapefruit wedge for garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients except sparkling water in a shaker tin and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a sugar and salt rimmed Collins glass. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Pomegranate Paloma

Ingredients:

-1 1/2 oz CAZADORES Blanco

-1/2 oz ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur

-2 oz pomegranate Juice

-Grapefruit Soda

-Lime Juice

-Salt

Method: Add ice to a highball glass. Pour ingredients into highball glass. Garnish with lime juice.

About PATRÓN Reposado - Aged for three-to-five months in a combination of used American, French and Hungarian oak barrels, PATRÓN Reposado maintains roasted agave flavors unique to PATRÓN, while mingling in perfect harmony with hints of light oak. As a favorite among many, the PATRÓN Reposado flavor profile is a balanced medley of pumpkin, pear, vanilla, cinnamon, fruit and more. For more information, visit https://www.patrontequila.com/.

About Tequila Cazadores Blanco - The tequila recently received a score of 91 at the New York International Spirits Competition. It is tequila in its purest form, without aging, for intensity and real flavor of agave. Citrus fruits, fragrant herbs and the customary smooth finish makes Tequila Cazadores Blanco excellent for cocktails or sipped neat. For more information, visit https://www.cazadores.com/us/en/.

Photo Credit: Pomegranate Paloma Courtesy Tequila Cazadores Blanco