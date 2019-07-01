Photo Coverage: SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW-The People and Products

FOOD & WINE
The Summer Fancy Food Show by the Specialty Food Association was a total success at the Jacob Javits Center. From Sunday, June 23 to Tuesday, June 25, press and trade were able to learn about specialty foods and the people who make them happen. Check out some of the people Broadwayworld.com met and learn about some innovative and delicious products. And stay tuned to our site in the coming months for more coverage of specialty foods.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy

Harmless Harvest - Organic coconut water and beverages. http://www.harmlessharvest.com/

Michel et Augustin - Tasty original creations made with French pastry expertise. https://www.micheletaugustin.com/us/index-new.php

O'Dang Hummus - A flavorful variety of salad dressings made with hummus. https://www.odanghummus.com/

Beanfields - Bean chips and snacks in tempting flavors. https://www.beanfields.com/.

Fischer & Wieser - Tempting gourmet products to suit every taste. https://www.jelly.com/

Righteous Fellow - Premiere craft jerky. https://www.righteousfelon.com/

Spin Sauce - Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dressings. http://www.spinsauce.com/

Belgian Boys - Delicious European style treats. https://belgianboys.com/

split - 2 great tastes in one pack for snacking anytime, anywhere. https://www.splitnutrition.com/

Peterbrooke - American chocolatier in the European tradition since 1983. https://www.peterbrooke.com/



