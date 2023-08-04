PHILADELPHIA ZOO Kicks Off Oktoberfest Season with Return of “OktoBEARfest” and Tickets Now on Sale

Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to announce the return of its signature fall beer festival, OktoBEARfest, happening Saturday, September 16 from 7:00-10:00 pm. New for this year, the Zoo’s Peacock Pavilion will be transformed into a Bavarian beer tent with authentic Oktoberfest beers on tap, stein-holding and pretzel-eating competitions (with prizes!). OktoBEARfest will also include live performances by local DJs and Philly’s #1 Oktoberfest Polka band, Polkadelphia. Guests can sample more than 100 fresh, seasonal beers and ciders from dozens of breweries, including Warsteiner, Urban Village Brewing Company, Big Oyster Brewery, Conshohocken Brewing Company and Evil Genius Beer Company. Come hungry for sweet and savory street food from the region's best food trucks, including BYZ. Empire, Deke's BBQ, Wokworks, Bonjour Creperie, The Munchy Machine, Bacon on a Stick and more. Sip, savor and stroll while visiting animals around the Zoo. OktoBEARfest serves as a fundraiser and supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats. This adults-only event is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Tickets are available exclusively through philadelphiazoo.org.



"We're so excited to bring back this festival after a five-year hiatus," said Guest and Community Engagement Vice President of Mission Cara Treadway. "There's no other place where you'll be able to try more than 100 different beers and ciders and experience the breathtaking beauty of nature and wildlife all in one amazing night. More importantly, the proceeds from this fun event support the animals in our care as well as the Zoo’s conservation work and ability to bring under resourced families to the Zoo that might not otherwise be able to visit.”



Tickets:

Save BIG on OktoBEARfest tickets with early bird specials:



August 1-August 15

$85 for Early Access (6-10pm)

$65 for General Admission (7-10pm)



August 16-September 10

$90 for Early Access (6-10pm)

$70 for General Admission (7-10pm)



September 11-September 16

$95 for Early Access (6-10pm)

$75 for General Admission (7-10pm)



Nondrinker (admitted with their party at either 6pm or 7pm): $35

Zoo Members save $5 on tickets



All Tickets Include:

* Free parking or free shuttle service from 30th Street Station

* Entry to the Zoo and access to the Zoo’s 42-acre campus to visit select animal exhibits

* Unlimited samples of more than 100 seasonal, fall-themed beers and ciders

* Access to a Bavarian Beer Hall with Oktoberfest beers on tap and stein-holding and pretzel eating competitions with prizes for top places

* Live music performed by Philly’s favorite polka band, Polkadelphia

* Food for purchase from the region’s top food trucks



Know before you go:

* Free, complimentary parking

* Free shuttle is available from 30th Street Station

* Guests will receive one (1) souvenir tasting cup

* This is a rain or shine event

* Taps close 30 minutes prior to event end



List of Breweries (subject to change, more to come):

* Aldus Brewing Co.

* Alementary

* Alternate Ending

* Beatbox Brew ("Party Punch")

* Big Oyster Brewery

* Bitchin' Kitten Brewery

* Blue Point

* Brewery Techne

* Cape May Beverage

* Conshohocken Brewing Company

* Cricket Hill Brewing Co.

* Dewey Beer Co.

* Dock Street Brewery

* Double Nickel Brewing Co.

* Downeast Cider

* Eight and Sand Beer Co.

* Evil Genius Beer Company

* Fegley's Brew Works

* First State

* Great Lakes Brewing Co.

* Iron Hill

* Jersey Girl Brewing

* La Cabra Brewing

* Logyard

* Lone Eagle Brewing

* Lost Time

* McAllister Brewing Co.

* Ommegang

* Oslo

* Ploughman Cider

* Prison Pals

* Punch Buggy Brewing

* Rey Cerveza

* Rupee

* Saugatuck Brewing Co.

* Sea Isle Ice Tea

* Ship Bottom Brewery

* Singlecut

* Sir Charles Cid

* Spellbound Brewingers

* Spring House Brewing Company

* Stable 12

* Stoudts Brewing

* Swedesboro Brewing Company

* Triple Bottom

* Two Roads Brewing Company

* Urban Village Brewing Company

* Vault Brewing

* Victory Brewing Company

* Von C

* Warsteiner

* Wissahickon Brewing Company

* Workhorse Brewing Co.

* Yards Brewing Company

* Yuengling

* Zero Gravity Craft Brewery



Food Trucks (subject to change)

* BYZ. Empire

* Bacon on a Stick

* Bonjour Creperie

* Calle Del Sabor

* Deke's BBQ

* The Fabulous Fig

* The Little Sicilian

* The Munchy Machine

* Wokworks



OktoBEARfest is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. No one under 21 will be admitted, including children and infants. Tickets are only available through the Zoo’s website and will not be available for purchase at the door. This is a rain or shine event.



For more about Philadelphia Zoo and coming events, visit philadelphiazoo.org or follow the Zoo on social: Facebook: PhiladelphiaZoo; Instagram: @philadelphiazoo; Twitter: @phillyzoo.



ABOUT PHILADELPHIA ZOO



Animals are on the move like never before at Philadelphia Zoo with Zoo360, a first-in-the-world system of see-through trails passing through treetops, crossing over pathways and connecting habitats, giving animals like amazing big cats, majestic primates and marvelous meerkats the opportunities to travel and explore. Visit our new Ankole cattle, western lowland gorillas, hippos, white rhino, zebras, red pandas, Amur tigers and more at America’s first Zoo. Explore our 42-acre garden and enjoy award-winning exhibits like Big Cat Falls, PECO Primate Reserve, McNeil Avian Center, KidZooU, and African Plains, where you can come face to face with the world's tallest animal at our new Giraffe Encounter experience. Philadelphia Zoo is one of the region's foremost conservation organizations and home to nearly 1,900 animals, many rare and endangered. By connecting people with wildlife, Philadelphia Zoo creates joyful discovery and inspires action for animals and habitats. Philadelphia Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Philadelphia Zoo is a non-smoking facility. For more information, visit philadelphiazoo.org. Facebook: PhiladelphiaZoo; Instagram: @philadelphiazoo; Twitter: @phillyzoo.

Photo Credit: Provided by Philadelphia Zoo