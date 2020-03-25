NYC's Melt Shop-Free Meals to Hospital Workers and Kids and Free Delivery

Melt Shop is offering free contactless delivery at all NYC locations via their app and online orders, as well as third party delivery.

In addition, as part of its "Melt it Forward" campaign, Melt Shop has now delivered food to more than 1,000 hospital workers in the NYC area and that will continue for the foreseeable future. All hospital workers can also show a valid ID at their nearest Melt Shop to receive a free meal.

Melt Shop is also feeding children in need. Kids in NYC can stop by their nearest Melt Shop restaurant to receive a free melted sandwich (limit one per child through April 20). This is to help ease the burden of those that lost free lunch due to any school closures.

For more information on Melt Shop, please visit: https://www.meltshop.com/.

