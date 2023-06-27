LOKAL EATERY & BAR in Jersey City Debuts Lunch and July 4th Celebration

LOKAL EATERY & BAR in Jersey City

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands Photo 1 The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands
NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21 Photo 2 NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21
Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA Photo 3 Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina Announces LA COMIDA NOCHE LATINA Photo 4 El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina Announces LA COMIDA NOCHE LATINA

LOKAL EATERY & BAR in Jersey City Debuts Lunch and July 4th Celebration

Editor's note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine.  We will be visiting Lokal Eater & Bar and bringing our readers more news about the restaurant.

Lokal Eatery & Bar, Jersey city’s riverside restaurant showcasing all things local, from Garden State ingredients to décor elements, will re-open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. with a intriguing new menu of internationally nuanced Raw Bar, Board, Salads, Small Plates, Large Plates and Side options.  Having been on hiatus since December, the lunch re-launch will coincide with the debut of an eye-catching makeover of the restaurant’s 100-seat outdoor terrace.  Rich wood flooring has been installed, complementing the addition of numerous planters instilling an appealing greens / floral vibe and the new marble tables.  In the evening, all will bask in the atmospheric glow of new lanterns and lampposts, while day or night, background music will play throughout the terrace now outfitted with speakers.

 

In addition to a la carte selections such as the Greek Flatbread, feta, peppers, onions, olives, four iterations of burgers (beef, lanb, veggis and salmon) and large plates like Tossed Vegetable Rice, basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, za’atar, served in baked squash and Brick Chicken, pressed grilled half chicken, grilled corn, Swiss chard, chicken jus, the new lunch will feature a value-loriented Bento Box – any of the eight large plates (including Rack of Lamb, Braised Short Ribs and Grilled NY Steak), plus any of the six sides (think Truffle Fries, Charred Asparagus  and Roasted Italian Vegetables) AND a side salad for $45.  Full lunch menu attached.

On July 4, for the holiday that celebrates the country’s freedom from British rule, Lokal Eatery & Bar offers freedom of gustatory choice.  While reveling in the unbeatable views of the fireworks from every seat in the restaurant - indoors and out – celebrants can choose what and how much they wish to eat and drink from Lokal’s intentionally nuanced a la carte offerings, as opposed to the prix fixe offerings so often associated with holidays.  A $70 minimum spend on food and beverage will be in play for adults, $35 for children 12 and under.  It is strongly recommended reservations may be made for Lokal’s glass enclosed dining room; however, the expansive outdoor terrace will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis. 

Lokal Eatery & Bar is located at 2 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ  07302.  For menus, hours of operation, and more information, visit https://www.lokaljc.com/ and call 201.222.6800

Photo Credit: Provided by Lokal

 



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
BEVERLY HIGH RYE for Your 4th of July Celebrations and Libations Photo
BEVERLY HIGH RYE for Your 4th of July Celebrations and Libations

Here’s some news about an award-winning American whiskey, just in time for the Independence Day celebrations. The Beverly High Rye is more than just a whiskey.

2
Specialty Food and Beverage Sales Expected to Reach $207 Billion in 2023 Photo
Specialty Food and Beverage Sales Expected to Reach $207 Billion in 2023

Sales of specialty foods and beverages across all retail and foodservice channels neared $194 billion in 2022, up 9.3 percent over 2021, and are expected to reach $207 billion by year’s end, according to the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) annual State of the Specialty Food Industry Report.

3
TACOMBI Debuts New Menu Item for Summer-Taco Gobernador Photo
TACOMBI Debuts New Menu Item for Summer-Taco Gobernador

Tacombi, the food and beverage brand whose mission is to connect people to the food and culture of Mexico, is launching a new limited time menu item - Taco Gobernador that will be available in taqueria only, now through the summer, at all taqueria locations in New York, Long Island, Greater DC and Miami. 

4
Review: DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke-Wine and Dine in the Finest Style at the Jersey Shore Photo
Review: DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke-Wine and Dine in the Finest Style at the Jersey Shore

It’s beach season at the New Jersey Shore and there’s no better destination than DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke on Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

LOKAL EATERY & BAR in Jersey City Debuts Lunch and July 4th CelebrationLOKAL EATERY & BAR in Jersey City Debuts Lunch and July 4th Celebration
BEVERLY HIGH RYE for Your 4th of July Celebrations and LibationsBEVERLY HIGH RYE for Your 4th of July Celebrations and Libations
Review: DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke-Wine and Dine in the Finest Style at the Jersey ShoreReview: DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke-Wine and Dine in the Finest Style at the Jersey Shore
Specialty Food and Beverage Sales Expected to Reach $207 Billion in 2023Specialty Food and Beverage Sales Expected to Reach $207 Billion in 2023

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You