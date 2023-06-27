LOKAL EATERY & BAR in Jersey City Debuts Lunch and July 4th Celebration

Editor's note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine. We will be visiting Lokal Eater & Bar and bringing our readers more news about the restaurant.

Lokal Eatery & Bar, Jersey city’s riverside restaurant showcasing all things local, from Garden State ingredients to décor elements, will re-open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. with a intriguing new menu of internationally nuanced Raw Bar, Board, Salads, Small Plates, Large Plates and Side options. Having been on hiatus since December, the lunch re-launch will coincide with the debut of an eye-catching makeover of the restaurant’s 100-seat outdoor terrace. Rich wood flooring has been installed, complementing the addition of numerous planters instilling an appealing greens / floral vibe and the new marble tables. In the evening, all will bask in the atmospheric glow of new lanterns and lampposts, while day or night, background music will play throughout the terrace now outfitted with speakers.

In addition to a la carte selections such as the Greek Flatbread, feta, peppers, onions, olives, four iterations of burgers (beef, lanb, veggis and salmon) and large plates like Tossed Vegetable Rice, basmati rice, seasonal vegetables, za’atar, served in baked squash and Brick Chicken, pressed grilled half chicken, grilled corn, Swiss chard, chicken jus, the new lunch will feature a value-loriented Bento Box – any of the eight large plates (including Rack of Lamb, Braised Short Ribs and Grilled NY Steak), plus any of the six sides (think Truffle Fries, Charred Asparagus and Roasted Italian Vegetables) AND a side salad for $45. Full lunch menu attached.

On July 4, for the holiday that celebrates the country’s freedom from British rule, Lokal Eatery & Bar offers freedom of gustatory choice. While reveling in the unbeatable views of the fireworks from every seat in the restaurant - indoors and out – celebrants can choose what and how much they wish to eat and drink from Lokal’s intentionally nuanced a la carte offerings, as opposed to the prix fixe offerings so often associated with holidays. A $70 minimum spend on food and beverage will be in play for adults, $35 for children 12 and under. It is strongly recommended reservations may be made for Lokal’s glass enclosed dining room; however, the expansive outdoor terrace will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Lokal Eatery & Bar is located at 2 2nd Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, visit https://www.lokaljc.com/ and call 201.222.6800.

Photo Credit: Provided by Lokal