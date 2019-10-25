HALLOWEEN RECIPES by Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs for Deliciously Delightful Celebrations

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

New York City and Hamptons celebrity caterer, Andrea Correale, is the founder and president of Elegant Affairs, a full service off-premise catering and event planning company. And she is sharing some of her spooktacular, wonderfully presented Halloween recipes with Broadayworld.com readers for their own special holiday celebrations.

After starting her own business at age 16 in the catering industry, Andrea had made it her goal to inspire home cooks to make the ordinary, extraordinary using simple ingredients in unexpected ways. She received her professional training through the Hotel and Restaurant Management program at New York Institute of Technology. Andrea's commitment to providing the best food, service and overall experience is exactly why Elegant Affairs is known as the go-to caterer in Manhattan and the Hamptons.

Elegant Affairs has been honored to serve many amazing celebrity clients including: Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nick Cannon, Adam Sandler, Alec Baldwin, Christy Brinkley, Kevin Costner, P. Diddy, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Joel, Debra Messing, Rose Bryne, Jonathan Cheban, TLC, Nelly, Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida. Andrea has also worked with corporate giants such as Amazon, American Express, Audible, American Heart Association, Cirque du Soleil, DuJour Magazine, Ferrari Maserati, Google, HBO, Jimmy Choo, Niche Media, Open Road Media, Ralph Lauren and Urban Daddy.

Andrea's creativity, passion, knowledge and skill set has prompted appearance requests from Bravo, CBS, FOX, HGTV, MTV, NBC, VH1, News 12 Long Island and PIX11.

Check out these easy to prepare recipes that will please ghosts and goblins of all ages.

Ghoulish Banana Bites with Carob Eyes (Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

3 bananas

12 chocolate chips

Instructions:

Cut the bananas in half. Place two chocolate chips towards to the top of the bananas to set the eyes. You may place a chocolate chip as the nose too.

Left Over Halloween Candy Bark (Yield: 16 servings)

Ingredients:

2 cups Melted Chocolate

1 tbsp. shortening

Left Over Halloween Candy

Instructions:

Cover a sheet pan with wax or parchment paper. In a double boiler melt chocolate chips and shortening together until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in unwrapped left-over candy. (Chop up the big stuff). Spread onto baking sheet. Top with more candy if desired. Chill 30 minutes or more until solid. Break into pieces and serve.

Mini Macaroni and Cheese Muffins (Yields: 12 mini muffins)

Ingredients:

1 package elbow pasta

2 tablespoons butter, divided

3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup milk

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ teaspoon paprika

Salt and Pepper , to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add elbow pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente. Drain pasta and set aside. Coat muffin tin with small layer of panko bread crumbs and set aside. In a sauce pan, combine butter and milk together. Bring to a simmer and add cheese. Allow all ingredients to melt together. Toss pasta in cheese mixture and season with salt, pepper and paprika. 10. Coat entire mixture with eggs and then spoon into muffin tin. Bake for 25 minutes until golden brown. . Garnish with your favorite Halloween critters! (The "spiders" in the photo are made out of black licorice!)

Zombie Slime Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. peach schnapps

1 oz. sour apple schnapps

1 oz. coconut rum

1 oz. sweet and sour mix

Blood Slime Ingredients:

3 tablespoons corn starch

½ teaspoon red food coloring

Instructions:

Mix three tablespoons of corn syrup with ¼ teaspoon of red food coloring. Dip the rim of each cocktail glass into the mixture, and slowly spin the glass to coat it. Turn the glass upright and the blood will begin to drip slightly. Set Aside Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice cubes. Shake well and pour over ice cubes into a martini glass.

For more information on Elegant Affairs, please visit https://elegantaffairscaterers.com/andrea-correale/.

