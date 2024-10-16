BLACK TAP CRAFT BURGERS & BEER Announce 'The Krabby Patty Kollab'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is thrilled to announce a special collaboration with Nickelodeon and Paramount to celebrate the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants with the launch of “The Krabby Patty Kollab.” This exciting initiative introduces food items inspired by the iconic Krabby Patty for the first time ever, giving fans a delicious taste of Bikini Bottom.

From now through October 27, Black Tap locations in New York City, Las Vegas at The Venetian, Miami, and Dallas will serve their specially crafted Krabby Patty Kollab Meal that consists of a Fried Cheeseburger made with a prime beef burger topped with American cheese, special sauce, and kosher pickles, all wrapped in homemade dough, deep fried to perfection and served on a stick; and 3 Day Potato Salad, a flavorful mix of potatoes, eggs, celery, onions, pickle juice, kosher pickles, mayo, and spices.

Black Tap, renowned for its inventive fare and high-energy vibe, has been delighting burger enthusiasts since its inception in 2015. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, the beloved NYC establishment has expanded globally, maintaining its vibrant spirit and culinary excellence.

Don’t be a Squidward and miss this opportunity for your first Krabby Patty!

For more information about Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, locations, hours of operation, and menus, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Black Tap

