PHILADELPHIA ZOO'S HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA-'BOO AT THE ZOO' This Weekend

Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to announce the return of the region’s most festive Halloween tradition. Boo at the Zoo presented by Constellation is happening this weekend, 10/26 and 10/27 from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm. Families are invited to come dressed in their favorite costume and bring their trick-or-treat bag. Festivities will include a trick-or-treat safari, seasonal decor, boo-tiful weather, Howl-oween children's activities and everyone's favorite animals. Boo at the Zoo is included with admission and tickets are on sale now. Zoo members enjoy early admission on Saturday, October 27 and an exclusive members-only candy station.



“Boo at the Zoo has not only become a cherished tradition for families from across our region, but a beloved time of year for all of us at the Zoo who help to put it on every year,” said Philadelphia ZOo Vice President of Guest Experience Cara Treadway. “We love seeing all the creative costumes, watching guests and members explore the Zoo when our animals are most active among beautiful fall foliage in some of the best weather of the year.”

Enjoy three wild weekends of Halloween fun with the family as Boo at the Zoo takes over Philadelphia Zoo . Kids of all ages are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume and parade to the Great Pumpkins where they will find photo opportunities and a spooktacular good time. Trick-or-treat stations will be placed around the Zoo, with a special members-only surprise station waiting to be discovered. ( Halloween costumes with toy guns and weapons are prohibited.) For 2024, the Zoo is excited for guests and members to also visit some of its newest additions: * In August, the Zoo’s baby boy Sumatran orangutan Jambi made his public debut for the very first time with mom Tua. Dad Sugi has been reintroduced to mom and baby. The family can be seen exploring their habitat at PECO Primate Reserve.



* In August, the Zoo welcomed a baby red-tailed monkey for the first time in its 150-year history. The baby, born to mom Lulu and dad Ahnmom can be seen at Primate Passage, the first exhibit after entering the Zoo.



Be sure to visit all our animal exhibits to see who might be munching on pumpkins or playing with Halloween-themed enrichment! Tentative schedule for pumpkin feedings (may change without advance notice):



Saturdays

* 10:00 am – Rodrigues fruit bats inside the Rare Animal Conservation Center

* 11:00 am – Giant tortoises at Reptile House

* 11:15 am – Andean bear in Bear Country

* 2:30 pm – Gorillas at PECO Primate Reserve

* 3:00 pm – Hippos in African Plains



Sundays

* 10:00 am – One of our cats in Big Cat Falls

* 11:15 am – Sloth bear in Bear Country

* 11:30 pm – Turkey Vultures near Back Yard Kitchen

* 2:00 pm – Orangutans at PECO Primate Reserve

* 2:30 pm – Ossabaw Island Hogs by KidZooU



Along with trick-or-treating, children can participate in two fun and educational kids’ activities. To celebrate the spooky season, the Zoo's Conservation Education team will be giving clues to help guests match the skull to the animal for the chance to enter and win a prize. Interact with education staff with fun games on Impala Lawn. Reading Captains will also be handing out age-appropriate books to families as they visit their favorite animals.



Around the Zoo guests can try a slew of frightfully delightful food offerings. At Impala Café, pick up a pumpkin or cinnamon bun latte; at Backyard Kitchen, try a Mummy Dog: a hotdog wrapped in puff pastry served with siracha ketchup; at Scoop Shack, indulge in a pumpkin sundae with pumpkin ice cream, whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce and chocolate chips; plus, stop at Eat Drink Taco for a classic dirt cup with chocolate pudding, crushed Oreo’s and gummy worms.



HERE. With so much happening at the Zoo, fall is a great time to become a member. Zoo members receive complimentary admission and parking; ten percent off of Zoo shops and dining; discounted tickets to LumiNature; access to pre-sale reservations, exclusive events, insider information, special hours, dedicated newsletters and discounted admission to more than 100 zoos and aquariums across the country. To become a member, or to make a reservation visit