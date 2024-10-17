MOOSA-The Tea You Eat Launches in the U.S.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



America, prepare for a taste treat like no other! After months of dedicated development in the Andes Mountains of South America, Moosa is here—a first-of-its-kind dried-fruit tea. Drink it! Then eat the fruit! Never before has there been such a healthy tea product where one actually eats the dried fruit nestled on the bottom of your cup. This infusion is what gives the tea its burst of tropical flavor but also provides a brand-new way for Americans to get their nutrients from fruit. It not only warms you up but supports the immune system, making it the perfect companion for cozy fall and winter months.

Moosa’s all-natural fruit blends are packed with energy, vitamins, and antioxidants. With no preservatives, added sugars, herbs, caffeine, or additives, it's thoughtfully created using regenerative farming practicesthat restores soil health and promotes biodiversity. Moosa is not only great for hot tea but can also be enjoyed as iced tea, as a cocktail or mocktail.

Grown on small farms, the fruit is hand-selected then dried —with oven and sun dehydration processes resulting in exceptional taste and nutrition. Empowering local farmers and creating meaningful job opportunities, especially for women in need, Moosa’s initiatives contribute to the community’s well-being by providing flexible job schedules and fostering economic independence for vital minority groups.

The brand was created by three friends from Ecuador—Fernando Monsalve, Samanta Ruiz Giler and Emilio Leon—who had a dream of sharing the bold flavor of South American fruits with the world. Thus, the invention of EDIBLE DRIED FRUIT INFUSIONS was born. The concept of enjoying a hot cup of tea, then eating the fruit afterward with a spoon, is already popular in other parts of the world. These three dreamed of bringing it stateside, and now they have. This health-conscious choice promotes environmentally sound solutions to bringing fruit into one’s diet. It’s a win-win, the kind of enticing unique guilt-free flavorful experience where one can revel in the natural essence of absolutely delicious South American fruits while supporting an endeavor that chooses to not only promote a healthy lifestyle but partners with local farmers only.

The blends include: Immune Citric (Ginger, Pineapple, Orange, Tamarillo); Tropical Medley (Pineapple, Blueberry, Hibiscus); Mixed Berries (Strawberry, Blackberry, Hibiscus, Blueberry); and Passion (Passion Fruit and Pineapple).

To prepare: Just empty contents into a mug. Add hot water. Let sit for three minutes and stir. Drink the tea. Then eat the fruit. Indulge in the exotic high-concentration of flavor that far surpasses regular beverages. Consider it a healthy alternative to tea, coffee or soda, complete with vitamin-packed fruit blends: Passion Fruit (Vitamin C and Fiber), Blackberry (supports brain function), Hibiscus (rich in antioxidants), Orange (boosts immunity, high in Vitamin C), Blueberry (helps regulate blood sugar levels), Pineapple (aids digestion and promotes skin health), Tamarillo (lowers blood sugar/rich in antioxidants and vitamins) and Ginger (anti-inflammatory, improves gut health and eases anxiety). Moosa is in the process of developing Kosher blends.

Even the packaging is eco-friendly, made with sugarcane paper, aligning with Moosa’s commitment to sustainability, even at higher production costs. Currently available in specialty retail locations, coffee shops, restaurants, beauty salons and spas in eleven states, it can also be ordered online by visiting their website. So why buy? It’s all in the taste…the flavor…and, of course, it’s healthy properties. For some, an added incentive just might be to support such an endeavor that sincerely cherishes the land, the people, and the principles set forth by “Pachamama,” the Andean concept of Mother Earth itself.

For more information, visit the Moosa website at http://www.moosanature.com/. Follow them on Instagram @moosa.nature and on TikTok @moosa.nature.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Moosa

