PLANTERS Kicks Off the Holidays-Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews

PLANTERS Launches Special Holiday Flavors
PLANTERS® is kicking off the holiday season with a brand-new limited edition flavor, Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews. The creamy cashews deliver all the flavor of a mug of hot cocoa with the delicious crunch of a nut and it's ideal for snacking during the busy holiday season ahead.
The Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews are creamy cashew nuts dusted in cocoa powder combined with a delicious toasted marshmallow crunch. The SRP is $4.99 for 5.5 ounce stand-up bags.
This new flavor is available nationwide at major grocery retailers and online at Walmart and Amazon.com.
Plus, PLANTERS is continuing the holiday vibes by bringing back fan-favorite seasonal flavors like:
-PLANTERS® Butter Cinnamon Pecans
For more information, visit the PLANTERS website HERE.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of PLANTERS
Videos