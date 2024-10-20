PLANTERS Kicks Off the Holidays-Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PLANTERS® is kicking off the holiday season with a brand-new limited edition flavor, Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews. The creamy cashews deliver all the flavor of a mug of hot cocoa with the delicious crunch of a nut and it's ideal for snacking during the busy holiday season ahead.

The Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate Cashews are creamy cashew nuts dusted in cocoa powder combined with a delicious toasted marshmallow crunch. The SRP is $4.99 for 5.5 ounce stand-up bags.

This new flavor is available nationwide at major grocery retailers and online at Walmart and Amazon.com.

Plus, PLANTERS is continuing the holiday vibes by bringing back fan-favorite seasonal flavors like:

-PLANTERS® Butter Cinnamon Pecans

-PLANTERS® Brittle Nut Medley

-PLANTERS® Holiday Nut Crunch

-PLANTERS® Winter Spiced Mix

For more information, visit the PLANTERS website HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PLANTERS

