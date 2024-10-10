ENCOURAGE KIDS FOUNDATION-Celebrity Chefs Benefit Pediatric Programs 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, October 28, 2024, the enCourage Kids Foundation (EKF) will host the 10th Annual Serving Up Smiles, a premier tasting extravaganza that will include decadent food from world-renowned chefs and top named restaurants in NYC, VIP Lounge, world-class wines, spirits, and incredible auction items at Current in Chelsea Piers. For tickets, please visit www.ekf-sus.org. .

Since 1985, enCourage Kids Foundation has helped humanize healthcare for children and their families by resourcing impact-driven pediatric programs and supporting the Child Life Community. Serving more than one million children annually, enCourage Kids is focused on making hospitals a better place to get better. Their programs offer relief from the constant burden of treatment, hospital stays, and doctor appointments, while also helping pediatric facilities to meet the unique needs of their patients. enCourage Kids Foundation envisions a world where every child–regardless of the difficulty of his or her medical journey—experiences joy, hope, resilience, and healing.

Sports Anchor Ryan Field will emcee the evening alongside Culinary Chair Chef Glenn Rolnick (Director of Culinary Operations Carmines/Virgil's BBQ) who will be joined by Skeery Jones, Danielle Monaro, and Ghandi of the Elvis Duran Morning Show as well as Xen Sams Host of iHeart WOR A Moment of Zen while they test their culinary skills throughout the night. DJ CHEF will spin the beats and cook up the treats while keeping the guests eating and dancing the night away at the beautiful waterfront venue.

Leonard Marshall (2x Super Bowl Champion), Marvin Washington (Super Bowl Champion), OJ Anderson, (2x Super Bowl Champion) Erik Coleman (Former NFL Safety & MSG Commentator of Odds with Ends) and Tony Richardson (NFL Legend & Sports Commentator), to name a few, will be eating and mingling with the guests.

Participating Restaurants include Artichoke Pizza, Bryant Park Grill, Cardinali Bakery, Carmine’s Italian Restaurant, Chef Vincent Tropepe, Gotham Burger Social Club, Happy Boards, Hunt & Fish Club, Ocean Prime, One Rare Italian Steakhouse, Robert, Sfoglia, Sushi Yolo, The Curry Blossom, and Virgil’s Real BBQ.

Participating Beverages include Carmine’s Private Label, Cooperstown Distillery, Dr. Perricone Hydrogen Water, FIJI Water, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, Landmark Vineyards, Newburgh Brewing Company, Once Upon a Coconut, Owl’s Brew, and Zyr Vodka.

To learn more about enCourage Kids Foundation, please visit HERE.

