PROSECCO DOC and the 'Come Over October Campaign'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Our readers should know about the Come Over October Campaign. It is an international campaign during the month of October encouraging wine drinkers to invite friends, colleagues, neighbors and family to “come over” to a home, a restaurant, a winery or wherever people gather to share some wine, friendship, and goodwill. For those who want to enjoy the social side of wine drinking without drinking as much, Prosecco DOC is an ideal option.

Prosecco DOC, with a lower ABV, at around 11%, has less than many traditional wines. Its crisp, refreshing profile allows everyone to be a part of the fun while feeling confident and comfortable about what they’re sipping.

Our readers may want to know what sets Prosecco apart from other bubbly wines. Here's a few facts!

-Prosecco DOC is a sparkling wine that comes from the hills of northeastern Italy, two regions specifically, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, where it’s crafted with care and tradition.

-It is unique compared to other sparkling wines, like Champagne or Cava as its primary grape variety is Glera . This grape gives Prosecco its signature light, fruity, and aromatic qualities.

-Its production method, the Charmat or Martinotti Method, allows Prosecco to retain its fresh and vibrant characteristics, with a focus on accessibility and affordability, making it a favorite for any occasion.

The delicate bubbles of Prosecco DOC create a celebratory atmosphere, elevating any occasion, whether it’s brunch, dinner, or just a casual evening with friends. Whether paired with savory aperitifs, or even desserts, Prosecco DOC’s crisp acidity and fruity notes make it a versatile wine that enhances any meal.

As we look for ways to bring people together this October, Prosecco DOC stands out as the go-to option. And have bottles of Prosecco available for the upcoming holiday season to enjoy with friends and family. It is a wine that allows everyone to enjoy a glass or two!

HERE. To learn more about Prosecco DOC, please visit

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brilla Prosecco

Comments