Review: Whiskey Washback NYC Brought a Vast Selection of Brown Spirits to The Bowery Hotel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Whiskey Washback NYC took place over the weekend at The Bowery Hotel on the Lower East Side. The Friday night event presented by Bottle Raiders kicked things off at 6 pm for VIP entry and 7 pm for general admission, drawing a vast crowd eager to enjoy more than 100 varieties of brown spirits, including whiskey, bourbon, rye, and scotch. Plus, some rich comfort food and authentic live Celtic music from The Rogues to pair with it.

The event sprawled an entire floor of the hotel, taking up roughly four spaces inside with spirits and food offerings, and also the large outdoor terrace which held the cigar lounge where Former Dallas Cowboys Pro-Bowler Ken Hamlin could be found.

We were lucky enough to gain the VIP's access and got a chance to enjoy several tastings not offered to general admission. Blue Note Bourbon’s Honey Rye Whiskey was delicious with its oak and spice flavor with a mix of caramel and apricot and a slightly floral finish.

While Dad's Hat Bottled in Bond 2024 had all the spice you’d expect from a rye mixed with the warm flavors of butterscotch and toffee, making it an ideal sip for when the weather cools down.

Lastly, we enjoyed the Wyoming Double Cask which also gave us fall vibes with a nose and finish of dried fruit and a mouthful of vanilla buttercream. This one was slightly on the sweeter side thanks to being finished in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks.

Once 7 pm hit, the space filled with more people, and no one left disappointed. There were ample tastings and several cocktails for everyone to try until 10 pm, such as Milam & Greene comes from Heather Greene, CEO and Master Blender. At this table, we enjoyed both the straight bourbon and the straight rye finished in port wine casks, with the latter being our favorite.

Speaking of rye, we also got to sample High n' Wicked Straight Rye with its rich profile of apple and pear mixed with cinnamon spice, served in a delicious Manhattan.

As big fans of a solid Old Fashioned, we were not disappointed with Fort Hamilton's take It was made with its very own extra thick maple syrup that added just the right amount of sweetness to the cocktail for this time of year.

Of course, we couldn’t leave this event without a visit to the Brooklyn-bound Widow Jane table for a taste of the Lucky 13, which is a blend of straight bourbon whiskies crafted with limestone mineral water found here in New York. It tastes of pecan pie and citrus with a nutmeg finish.

Right next to Widow Jane was FEW, its sister brand and one to be noted. We tried the Chicago Smokeworks, a cherrywood smoked malt whiskey with lots of smoky notes mixed with a scorched caramel, all paying tribute to the Great Chicago Fire.

Throughout the evening, we enjoyed plenty of food which paired perfectly with all the alcohol that was flowing. It was hard not to notice the guys from Billion Oyster Project, shucking countless oysters in large trays along with several mignonette sauces for all to enjoy.

Oysters may not be the first thing to come to mind when considering food pairings for whiskey and scotch, but it worked. However, for those looking for more substance, there were freshly baked Green Olive and Za’atar Sticks from Orwashers and some of the best pork tacos from El Gallo’s with ultra-tender meat alongside this creamy corn salad full of flavor.

Bacon lovers got their fix over at Maison Pickle which served super juicy Bacon Steak Bites that pack a little heat from the red chile oil while still being sweet with that maple drizzle. This was by far one of the best bites of the night.

Of course, the evening wouldn’t be complete without some whiskey-infused ice cream (made with Brooklyn's Widow Jane Bourbon) offered from Tipsy Scoop's ice cream cart.

For more information on Whiskey Washback, and to learn about upcoming events, be sure to check out the website here.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)

Comments