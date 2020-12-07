Feliz Cocterlería Comes to NoLita

We have some exciting news about The Garret Coctelería, the hacienda-style hideaway in NoLita (349 Broome Street) from the team at Den Hospitality. This holiday season, the cocktail bar will launch Feliz Cocterlería, a festive indoor + heated outdoor pop-up (running from 11/27-1/10).

The Garret Cocteleria was designed to feel like the home of your most well-traveled and interesting friend, inspired by adventurous writers, artists and creatives of the past who spent time at retreats in Latin America and the Caribbean. Feliz Cocteleria will channel this same vivacious energy throughout December with the addition of a new seasonal cocktail menu, indoor and outdoor Latin-inspired holiday decor, and three heated, outdoor Mezcal Cabins covered with holiday lights and adorned with colorful throws to keep diners cozy.

The Garret Cocteleria has 36 outdoor and 18 indoor seats (in accordance with current 25% capacity dining restrictions). The private cabins can accommodate groups of 4-8, with additional seating available inside and on their decorated patio.

Tacos and small plates can be paired with signature coctele offerings from Beverage Director Max Stampa-Brown, served in delightfully seasonal glassware (snowmen, ornaments, and other festive trinkets). Merry additions to the menu include snow globe ice spheres, color-changing tea-infused ice cubes, and spicy renditions of traditional holiday beverages, like:

-The Epazote Hot Toddy, made with the medicinal herbs used in Mexican teas and dried Guajillo pepper-infused Bourbon

-Rocco's Hot Cocoa featuring mezcal and green chartreuse marshmallow, and

-A Lump of Coal, in which tequila washed with mango butter and blackberry is blended with the Chilean red wine grown in volcanic ash, to darken the drink

Enjoy a visit to Feliz Cocterlería by Den Hospitality. It's just another way to celebrate the holidays.

Photo credit: @fohnyc

