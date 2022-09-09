FALL IN PHILLY – So Many Events to Enjoy

Editor's Note: Check out over 80 events that are happening in the Philadelphia area. From food and fun to entertainment, there's something for everyone!



1) Revival Fall Beer Garden for Oktoberfest Season!

Revival Pizza Pub

240 Windgate Dr Suite A7, Chester Springs, PA 19425

September and October - Now through October 31, 2022

https://revivalpizzapub.com/



Revival will launch its Fall Beer Garden in the Weatherstone Town Square with live music, outdoor bars, lawn games and seasonal specials! In September Revival will partner with Suburban Brewing Company, hosting a beer truck and outdoor bar Thursday- Saturday 6-9pm.



October Revival will partner with Conshohocken Brewing, hosting a beer truck and outdoor bar Thursday- Saturday 6-9pm. Look for seasonal and fall - and Oktoberfest specials in the new beer garden including German White Pizza, Pretzels and Beer Cheese, and more. Look for live music every Thursday and Friday, 6-9pm.



2) Parks on Tap at Clark Park

By FCM Hospitality

4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Wednesday, September 7 to Sunday, September 11, 2022

Weather permitting

Wednesday to Friday, 4:00pm to 10:00pm

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 10:00pm

www.parksontap.com





3) Evil Genius 11th Birthday Block Party

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Saturday, September 10, 2022, 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Street closed outside Evil Genius in Fishtown

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/events/#

Free to attend



Evil Genius Beer Company celebrates 11 years as a company, Stranger Things Themed, Specialty Limited Edition Beer will be released, games, food trucks, and plenty of outdoor fun will be had. The event is family friendly, so bring the kids and the pup too! No admission charge. Food, drink and select activities are pay as you go.



4) Parks on Tap at Columbus Square

By FCM Hospitality

1100 Wharton St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Wednesday, September 14 to Sunday, September 18, 2022

Weather permitting

Wednesday to Friday, 4:00pm to 10:00pm

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 10:00pm

www.parksontap.com



5) Oktoberfest at Craft Hall

Friday, September 16 to Sunday, October 9, 2022

Craft Hall, 901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Wednesday and Thursday, 4:00pm to 10:00pm

Friday 4:00pm to 11:00pm

Saturday 11:00am to 11:00pm

Sunday, 11:00am to 8:00pm

https://www.crafthallphilly.com/



Celebrate Oktoberfest at Craft Hall, Philadelphia's largest indoor restaurant! Come out this fall for a special three week celebration that will include traditional biergarten decor, Oktoberfest themed menu additions, special fall BBQ specials, beer from Mainstay Independent Brewery, beer steins, and pumpkin decorating ($5 small, $10 large). Mainstay will have plenty of freshly canned Oktoberfest ready for the celebration, prost! Steins are $18.00 with refills only $9.00 during this special event for Oktoberfest, Helles, Poplar Pils, Bowline IPA, King Laird Weiss and Parks Pale). Additionally, the indoor playground is now reopened for fun for the kiddos. Save the date and invite the whole family as Craft Hall's Oktoberfest promises to be the most family-friendly celebration in the entire region. Also, enjoy Oktoberfest with your pup as the special menu and beer will be available outside at the Puppy Porch too!



6) Evil Genius Beer and Pickle Pairing

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 7:00pm

Cost: $28 per person

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/beer-and-pickle-pairing/details



This is gonna be a big dill! Join us for a one of a kind pairing featuring four house made pickles paired with delectable EG brews. Evil Genius Beer Company's own brewer, Matt Lally, will lead guests through a flavor journey like no other! This is one event you will relish forever!



7) Parks on Tap at Matthias Baldwin

By FCM Hospitality

423 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Wednesday, September 21 to Sunday, September 25, 2022

Weather permitting

Wednesday to Friday, 4:00pm to 10:00pm

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 10:00pm

www.parksontap.com





8) Season Kick-Off and Opening Night with Chef Jose Garces

Presented by Garces

Volvér, Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 S. Broad Street

Opening Night: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Chef Residency Dates: TBD

4:00pm to 9:00pm



The first Chef will be Chef BigRube! Chef Jose Garces is gearing up to announce the second season of Volvér's Chef in Residency Program. Stay tuned for the line-up of chefs and dates for the new arts season! Please save the date for the kick-off event for the first Chef in Residency, plus the second season launch for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The line-up, season dates and hours, menu changes and all other details will be announced in the next two weeks. For more information, visit www.volverrestaurant.com, visit Open Table, or call 215-670-2302.



9) Northern Liberties Night Market

Presented by 2nd Street Festival

Thursday, September 22, 2022, 5:00pm to 10:00pm

N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and Poplar streets

http://www.2ndstfestival.org/

Free to attend, food/drink pay-as-you-go



The organizers of 2nd Street Festival presents the second annual fall Northern Liberties Night Market. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and Poplar streets. This is the third Northern Liberties Night Market, following up the debut last September and the spring edition this last May that drew over 5,000+ people. Look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, family fun, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink are pay-as-you-go.



13) Morgan's Pier Fall Fest

Thursday, September 22, 2022 to Saturday, October 29, 2022

Morgan's Pier

221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia PA 19123

Free cover with food and drink purchase, select events are ticketed

www.morganspier.com



Morgan's Pier, one Philadelphia's best beer garden and outdoor restaurants, gets transformed for their 8th annual Fall Fest from September 22th to October 29th. For over 5 weeks, Morgan's Pier will deck itself in quintessential fall décor including haystacks, seasonal flowers, foliage, and of course pumpkins! Guests are invited to pick their perfect pumpkin from the Pier's Pumpkin Patch for only $5/$10, with carving kits provided for an idealistic Fall afternoon on the riverfront. Pumpkin carving is available Monday to Friday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays 11:00am to 5:00pm . Pick a pumpkin from the Pier's patch and snag a carving kit to make a stoop-worthy creation for just $5 or $10. Every Monday 4:00pm to 8:00pm in October, Morgan's Pier is partnering with Tito's Handmade Vodka for a Yappy Hour fundraiser to raise funds and awareness of the Pennsylvania SPCA. A portion of proceeds from Yappy Hour specials will also be donated. Additional entertainment, including live acoustic music, and DJ entertainment is also scheduled every weekend on Thursday nights, Friday happy hour and night, Saturday day and night, and Sunday day. Fall Fest hours of operation are Monday to Thursday 4:00pm to 2:00am, Friday to Sunday, Noon to 2:00am, weather permitting. Morgan's will operate Fall Fest for seven days a week this year, for even more fall vibes to go around! Reservations are recommended for table service; walk-ins are welcome for all bar areas. Reservations can be made by using the Resy app or visiting www.morganspier.com. Meter and free street parking are located nearby along Columbus Boulevard and in the nearby neighborhoods.



10) Fishtown Fall Feastivale

By Fishtown District

Saturday, September 24, 2022, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Frankford Ave from Girard to Columbia Ave and side streets (Master St from Front to Frankford, Thompson from Front to Frankford)

Free to attend, food drink pay-as-you-go



Fishtown FestivALE is back for 2022 with a NEW name & NEW focus on all things EATS, find it all on Frankford Ave on Saturday, September 24th, 2022! Now called the Fishtown Fall Feastivale, this outdoor end-of-summer food festival & celebration features local foods including burgers, brisket and Bavarian pretzels, paired with Fishtown favorite cocktails & beer, and over 50 local art and retail vendors. The Lutheran Settlement House Dunk Tank will feature Fishtown "Celebs" to ensure everyone has a swimmingly good time, as festival goers play carnival games and local DJs play and encourage visitors to dance the night away. An early list of participants includes Bottle Bar East, Calle del Sabor, Cheu Fishtown and Nunu, Evil Genius Beer Co., Fette Sau, The Fillmore, Frankford Hall, Front Street Cafe, Interstate Drafthouse, Johnny Brendas, Kismet Bagels, La Colombe, Liberty Kitchen, Meyers Brewing, R&D, Ramona Susan's Bakeshop, River's Casino, Weckerly's Ice Cream and Wm Mulherin's & Son, with many more to be announced. This event is family and fido friendly, 21 and up to drink with identification.



11) 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival

By Ardmore Initiative

Schauffele Plaza (parking lot adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria)

Saturday, September 24, 2022, 2:00pm to 6:00pm

Free to attend, but beer/ticket/VIP packages available

www.DestinationArdmore.com



Ardmore Initiative presents the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival on Schauffele Plaza (parking lot adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria) on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Downtown Ardmore will be alive with shopping, food, beer, music, and fun activities for the whole family - plus a VIP Beer Garden! Tired Hands Brewing Co., Levante Brewery, and Iron Hill Brewery will bring several beer selections that include local and seasonal favorites. Jack McShea's, Ripplewood Whiskey and Craft, Sophie's BBQ, and others will join Tired Hands in serving delicious fare, including Oktoberfest-inspired favorites like bratwurst, sauerkraut, pierogies, and Bavarian pretzels, as well as a hot dog station featuring specialty mustards, brisket sandwiches, pork belly, ribs, and more. Music and family fun found throughout the downtown round out the day with shopping, kids' activities and more. Admission to Fall for Ardmore is free with food and drink for sale. Tickets are also available for entrance into the VIP Beer Garden experience which includes reserved seating and drink tickets for a fixed price. For VIP tickets, beer ticket packages, participants, and more information visit www.DestinationArdmore.com.



12) 28th Annual New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival

By Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, September 24, 10:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday, September 25, 2022

Saturday: 10:00am to 5:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am to 4:00pm

New Hope Solebury High School

180 W Bridge St, New Hope, PA 18938

Free to attend

https://www.visitnewhope.com/new-hope-arts-crafts/



It's on! The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce is set to hold the 28th Annual New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival, Saturday and Sunday, September 24th and 25th, 2022. Over 160 juried fine artists and craftsmen will exhibit and sell media including, but not limited to: oil paintings, watercolors, pastels, sculpture, fine and fun jewelry, ceramics, works in wood, fiber, furniture, wearable art, glass art, photography, and outsider art. The festival will be at the New Hope Solebury High School parking lot, just a few minutes' walk from the center of the business district. At the Bucks County Playhouse, a free bus will ferry participants to and from festival parking and South Main Street. This year we will host various food trucks serving options ranging from brick oven pizza to vegan cuisine to traditional "fair food." In addition to great food options, the Arts and Crafts Festival will host some of our area's finest singers and songwriters to entertain the crowd. As is tradition, this wonderful event offers something for everyone: budding artists can attend the demonstration tent to hear artists and craftsmen display and discuss their works and techniques. For the children, you will find a make-and-take craft project area where they will be entertained and engaged. Our sponsors include: The Penn Community Bank, Certapro Painters, Doylestown Health, Passanante's Food Service, Bucks County Magazine, and several anonymous donors.



13) 5th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square

Haddon Square Pop Up Garden

By Brauhaus Schmitz

51 Haddon Ave, Westmont, NJ 08108

Saturday, September 24, 2022, 12pm-10pm

https://brauhausschmitz.com/events/



This is the biggest and best Oktoberfest in all of South Jersey. Our friends in the Garden State really know how to party! This is a partnership between Brauhaus Schmitz and Keg & Kitchen and takes place in Haddon Township's 20K square foot outside beer garden "On the Square". Join us under the big tent decked out in Bavarian Blue and White! Imported tables and benches paired with giant steins of bier from Spaten and Weihenstephan will transport you to Munich for this fun filled German festival like no other in South Jersey! A pig roast as well as traditional German specialties will keep you bellies full while you dance the night away with Live music on stage. This event is family friendly and free to attend.



14) Stove & Tap Oktoberfest - Lansdale

Stove and Tap Lansdale - 329 W Main St, Lansdale, PA 19446

Saturday, September 24, 2022

3:00pm-9:00pm

https://www.stoveandtap.com/



Stove and Tap will run specials inside and outside. Live music will be featured outside, where we will close down Wood street for the festival. We will have outdoor picnic tables and a tent, in case of rain. Food specials will include bratwursts with beer braised kraut, German potato salad, cucumber salad and potato pancakes. Drink specials will include fall Sangria and mulled Cider. There will also be a Local Battle of the Beer! Four local breweries will compete for most beers sold. Winner takes a permanent line for the month of October! Entertainment will be Ryan Gads- a four piece alternative rock band featuring music from the 90's and early 2000's. The band started producing music around the pandemic and has been actively recording and playing live shows ever since.



15) Paws and Poses: Benefit for Philly Rescue Angels

Craft Hall: Unleashed Bark and Beer

901 N. Delaware Avenue

Saturday, September 24, 10:30am

https://www.crafthallphilly.com/



A fundraising event benefiting Philly Rescue Angels, a local nonprofit dog rescue. Join us for a 45-minute indoor yoga class, surrounded by adorable dogs available for adoption! Stick around after class to meet the pups, grab lunch & drinks, or head outside to the Dog Park for Yappy Hour, where $1 from select beverages goes towards the rescue (11:00am to 3:00pm).



Cost: $36/per person. Each ticket includes the yoga class and one beer, seltzer, or yummy mocktail! Proceeds benefit Philly Rescue Angels.



16) 10th Anniversary of the Garces Foundation Fundraiser

One of region's most anticipated food festivals and benefits!

Thursday, September 29th, 6:00pm VIP, 7:00pm GA

At Live! Casino and Hotel

www.garcesfoundation.org/annual-event



The Garces Foundation announces the 10th Anniversary of the Garces Foundation Fundraiser. This annual benefit and food festival is considered one of the top 10 food events in the region. It returns after a pandemic break. Save the date for Thursday, September 29th, from 6:00pm VIP and 7:00pm General Admission until 10:00pm, at Live! Casino and Hotel in South Philadelphia. Buena Onda will join other Garces restaurants that include The Olde Bar, Volvér, Village Whiskey, Amada, Garces Trading Company and Garces Events, plus other notable restaurants including Restaurant Aleksandar, Dim Sum House by Jane G's, Rex at the Royal, Forsythia, Ripplewood Whiskey and Craft, Fork, Hook and Master, Wilder Restaurant and others to be formally announced in mid August. All proceeds from the event will benefit the important work of the Garces Foundation, which provides crucial food, healthcare, educational, and dental services to our immigrant neighbors in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now, with more details and lists of restaurants to officially be revealed in mid-August, 2022.



17) Parks on Tap at Schuylkill Banks

Wednesday, September 28 to Sunday, October 2, 2022

Walnut Street and Schuylkill River

Weather permitting

Wednesday to Friday, 4:00pm to 10:00pm

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 10:00pm

www.parksontap.com





18) 14th Annual South Street Oktoberfest

Brauhaus Schmitz

700 Block of South Street

Saturday, October 1, 2022

11:00am to 8:00pm

https://brauhausschmitz.com/events/



For the 14th year in a row (2020 doesn't count), South Street Oktoberfest will be held on the 700 block of South Street. This year, it will anchor the South Street Fall Festival! With 10 different German beers available on draft, a wealth of German food, live Oompah music by Die Heimatklänge, German dancing by the United German Hungarians, flower crowns, Liter Lift, games and more, it is one of the fall's most exciting food-and-drink events and a do-not-miss celebration for beer lovers! This event is family friendly and free to attend (pay as you go) Young or Old, there is something for everyone at this event! ... but if you want more of an exclusive pass - the VIP Experience is for you! VIP PASSES are $120 include: Entrance to our Brauer Bund Bierhall, a special buffet from 12pm-6pm, Liter mug, 7 Bier/Merchandise Tokens, 2022 Oktoberfest Tee Shirt, Haus Swag, and private bathrooms (no porta potties!) - VIP PASSES are limited and must be purchased in advance!



19) Philly AIDS Thrift 17th Anniversary Block Party

Presented by Philly AIDS Thrift

700 Block of S. 5th Street and E. Passyunk Avenue

Saturday, October 1, 2022, 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Free to attend

https://www.phillyaidsthrift.com/



Philly AIDS Thrift will commemorate seventeen successful years with a block party on Saturday, October 1st. The all-day event, which will be held on the 700 blocks of S. 5th Street and E. Passyunk Avenue (between Bainbridge St. and Monroe St.). The event will have live music, food trucks, celebrity dunk tank, carnival games, craft/vintage vendors, face painting, pie eating contest, and dancing in the street! WXPN's DJ Robert Drake will spin tunes all day for everyone dancing in the streets. SNACKTIME, Best of Philly award-winning Brass hip-hop/funk band will be performing live at the event for the first time. The Squidling Bros. Circus Sideshow, featuring MacKenzie Molotov brings an international collective of circus sideshow performers from Philadelphia, Berlin, and New York. The group features Mackenzie Moltov, the sword-swallowing and fire-breathing clown babe. CBS 3's Jim Donovan will emceeing the Philly AIDS Thrift Block Party 3rd Annual Pie-Eating Contest. The pies are graciously provided by MANNA, in correlation to their annual fundraiser, Pie In The Sky. This is Philly AIDS Thrift's eighth year hosting the block party. For a full schedule and updates, visit Philly AIDS Thrift on Facebook and click the event tab!



20) 5th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

By Brauhaus Schmitz

Friday, October 7th and Sunday, October 8th

22 S 23rd Street, Philadelphia PA 19103

Friday, October 7, 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Saturday, October 8, 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Saturday, October 8, 7:30pm to 11:30pm

www.brauhausschmitz.com



We're Back Baby!! Want to keep the Oktoberfest party going?! Come to our 5th annual 23rd St. Armory Oktoberfest with 3 sessions to choose from. The fortress-like structure located at 22 South 23rd Street in Center City (only a 5-minute walk from 30th Street Station) will mimic an authentic Munich festival tent. The 16,000 square foot space will be decked out with Bavarian blue & white ceilings, authentic festival tables and benches imported from Germany, as well as a lofted stage area for musical acts, which will include the The Bratwurst Boys Saturday night and Brauhaus regulars Die Heimatklänge Friday and Saturday sessions. Traditional Oktoberfest food will be provided by Chef Valentin Bay and beer will be provided by the world famous Hofbräuhaus München - Das Original. This 2 Day Festival will give guests the opportunity to celebrate at 1 of 3 separate 4-hour sessions each accommodating up to 1400 people. This event is packed with the most authentic German dancing by the award-winning United German Hungarians, delicious German food (including sausage, chicken, pork, sauerkraut, potato salad, and pretzels of course), refreshing Hofbräu beer and more! There truly is nothing currently like this in the entire region or state and expects to attract folks from Philly, SE PA, Baltimore, DC, NYC and beyond. 3 different ticketing options to choose from: General Admission $25, VIP $70 (groups of 2-8ppl) or UBER VIP $85 (groups of 4-8ppl) THIS EVENT IS 21+ ONLY to attend.



Ticket Options:

General Admission - $25 Includes entry and 1 Liter of beer, pay as you go, self-service. Seating is not reserved and is first come first serve.



VIP - $70 Includes early entry, 2 Liters of beer, reserved seating, 1 Platter of food, table service, and access to VIP bathrooms.



UBER VIP $85 Includes early entry, reserved seating, 2 Liters of beer, meat & cheese board appetizer, Butcher's Feast (of sausages, pork, chicken, potato salad, sauerkraut; with option for more additional food of needed), after-dinner schnaps, table service, and access to VIP bathrooms. *must be purchased in 4 (1/2 table) or 8 (full table), 5 or 10 available upon request.



21) Morgan's Pier Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 8, 2022

2:00pm to 6:00pm

Morgan's Pier, 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia PA 19123

$50 pre-sale, $60 general admission at door

First 200 guests through the door get a souvenir mug

www.morganspier.com



Prost! As part of Fall Fest, Morgan's Pier presents Morgan's Pier Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. The best part of any Oktoberfest is the free-flowing beer and an excuse to eat pretzels. Morgan's Pier will have both, plus live music with Dub C for belting out all of the sing-along drinking songs. For $50 early bird and $60 general admission guests receive an open beer bar, unlimited soft Pretzels, German-inspired food specials, and a Morgan's Pier stein for the first 200 attendees through the door. After Oktoberfest, stick around for DJ Xtina from 6:00pm to 10:00pm and DJ Menace Cartel from 10:00pm to 2:00am. Stay tuned for more ticketing details! Morgan's Pier is located at 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia PA 19123. Meter and free street parking are located nearby along Columbus Boulevard and in the nearby neighborhoods.



22) Evil Genius Beer Company Harvest Fest 2022

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Saturday, October 8, 2022, 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Street closed outside Evil Genius in Fishtown

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/events/#

Free to attend



Evil Genius celebrates all things fall with axe throwing, oktoberfest and fall seasonal beers, games, food trucks, and plenty of outdoor fun. The event is family friendly, so bring the kids and the pup too! No admission charge. Food, drink and select activities are pay as you go.



23) Old City Fest

Presented by Old City District

Sunday, October 9, 2022, 11:00am to 6:00pm

3rd and Arch along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th)

www.oldcitydistrict.org/oldcityfest



Old City District presents the seventh annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11:00am to 6:00pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Old City Fest is a celebration of art and design, fashion and food, creativity and culture on the streets of America's most historic square mile- Old City, Philadelphia. This event highlights the region's premier art and design district, showcasing local designers, creative firms, restaurants, retailers, galleries, theater, culture, history and architecture. Returning after a three-year hiatus, activities will include a festival stage with live music, a family fun zone, pop-up street performances, and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft and retail shopping, with 100+ Old City vendors participating. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. For more information, visit oldcitydistrict.org or call (215) 592-7929.



24) PMD Remix Fest: A Chocolate Peanutbutter Beer Extravaganza

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Saturday, October 22, 2022, 2:00pm to 5:00pm

Cost: $19

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/chocolate-peanutbutter-beer-fest/



Evil Genius Beer Company presents the PMD Remix Fest: A Chocolate Peanutbutter Beer Extravaganza, with five beers to taste with a limited edition line up of remix's on Evil Genius' beloved Chocolate Peanutbutter Porter "Purple Monkey Dishwasher". Variants include Jameson Barrel Aged PMD, Peanutbutter and Jelly, Coffee, and more.



25) Philadelphia Burger Brawl

A Culinary Competition to Support the Fundamentals of Generations to Come

Sunday, October 23, 2022

11:00am VIP, 12:00pm General Admission, 3:00pm End

Located at Xfinity LIVE!

http://phillyburgerbrawl.com/



Are you ready to rumble? Over 60 restaurants will fire up the grills and battle for burger bragging rights at the sizzling return of Philadelphia Burger Brawl. The region's largest burger cook-off and food competition returns Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Xfinity LIVE! (1100 Pattison Ave.), from 12:00pm to 3:00pm, with VIP doors opening at 11:00am. Burger lovers and foodies are invited to enjoy all-you-can-eat samples of the region's best burgers and cast their vote for People's Choice. Food critics, writers and celebrity judges will also name one winning burger Judges Choice. Festivities will include a cocktail competition, music and entertainment. Tickets are on sale at phillyburgerbrawl.com for $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission. VIP tickets include perks like early entry, a VIP lounge and unlimited drinks from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Proceeds from the event will go to support Philadelphia Parks and Recreation's Teen Engagement Initiative & eSports Center Development. Philadelphia Burger Brawl is presented with support from top supporting sponsors Beam Suntory, Customers Bank, Xfinity LIVE! and We Are Philly. This is rain or shine.



26) Beer and Fudge Pairing

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:00pm

Cost: $28 per person

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/beer-and-fudge-pairing---october-2022/



Evil Genius Beer Company presents their second edition of the Beer and Fudge Pairing, in collaboration with Oddball Fudgery pairing four beers brewed in-house with four fudge selections. Back by popular demand!



27) Beer and Cheese Pairing

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00pm

Cost: $28

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/beer--cheese-pairing-november-2022/



Beer and cheese! Beer and cheese! Beer and cheese! Join Evil Genius at The Lab in Fishtown and explore the nuances of pairing sweet and savory blocks of joy with Evil Genius beers. Learn how the intermingling of flavors can change perceptions of what goes well together and what happens when you mix combinations you haven't considered before! Ride the cheese and beer train with head brewer, Matt Lally. Each ticket will include: four house selected Evil Genius beers and four artisanal cheeses to pair them with! Back by popular demand!



B. SPOOKY THINGS



28) Nightmare Before Tinsel

Season details to be announced!

Save date Mon Sept 12, 2022 for media party!

29) New Haunted House!

Thursday, October 6 to Saturday, November 5, 2022

Media Opening Party Thursday, October 6, 2022



Please note Aversa PR is working with a brand new client to bring the largest and scariest new haunted house to the Philadelphia region - we are working on details, images and their initial release. If you have a deadline involving haunted houses and attractions, please let us know. Thank you, and stay tuned - and please save the date for the media event.



30) Uptown Beer Garden

Spooky season is coming, stay tuned!

31) Boo at the Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Saturdays and Sundays, between October 15 to October 30, 2022

9:30am to 5:00pm daily

https://philadelphiazoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo/



It's not Halloween without Boo at the Zoo! Philadelphia Zoo presents its annual Halloween extravaganza spread out over three fun-filled weekends with amazing costumes, festive fall treats and ghoulish fun. Come dressed in your favorite costume, trick-or-treat around the Zoo, and enjoy seasonal décor, photo opportunities, festive fall offerings, fun children's activities and have a spooktacular time. It's no tricks, just treats. FREE to members with advance online reservation. Admission for Boo at the Zoo is free with the regular price of admission. Tickets will go on sale in the fall. Hours for Boo are 9:30am to 5:00pm each day.



32) Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge

Presented by Northern Liberties Business Improvement District

Saturdays, October 15 and 22, 2022

Sundays, October 16 and 23, 2022

At more than a dozen participating restaurants in Northern Liberties!

Times vary by location

Cost is food/drink pay as you go

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/event/



Northern Liberties Business Improvement District ushers in spooky season and sweater weather with the perfect event to highlight the great outdoor dining spots in the neighborhood, showcase all the outdoor brunch options - and crown the neighborhood's winner for Best Bloody Mary! Monster Mash: Northern Liberties Bloody Mary Challenge returns on Saturdays and Sundays, October 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2022, at 12+ restaurants and bars - including Anejo, El Camino Real, Figo Ristorante, Jerry's Bar, Standard Tap, Urban Village Brewing Company and many others to be announced. The Monster Mash adds a haunted twist to this storied beverage, challenging Northern Liberties bars to up their game and add some spooky design. Drinkers will have two weekends to taste each bloody and rate them on spice, taste, bling, and "halloweeniness." Bragging rights will be awarded for each category and for the best overall Bloody Mary in the neighborhood. Stay tuned to the website for full details and a list of participating restaurants.



33) Craft Hall-O-Ween and Craft Hall's Not-So-Spooky Costumer Party and Parade

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Craft Hall, 901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

12:00pm to 2:00pm, but doors open early at 11:00am

https://www.crafthallphilly.com/



Families of all makes and sizes are invited to join Craft Hall's Not-So-Spooky Costume Party and Parade.Families looking for a safe and fun way to get in the spooky season spirit need not look any further. Craft Hall, voted Philadelphia's Best Bar for Parents, is hosting its Second Craft Hall-oween: Costume Party & Parade on Saturday, October 29th from Noon - 2 PM. It will be a spooktacular Saturday full of family fun activities, music, drink specials and a food menu guests will want to sink their fangs into. Get down to the Monster Mash and Time-Warp your afternoon away with a playlist of songs that is sure to give you a Thrill(er). Starting at 12:00pm, children of all ages will be invited to participate in an indoor costume parade. At 1:00pm, the party moves outdoors (weather permitting) for a doggy costume parade throughout the Puppy Porch, ending in Craft Hall's Unleashed Bark & Beer dog park area! A $50 gift card prize will be awarded to best costume for both individual child and dog, along with best group costume for families, both all human and those with furry children. Pumpkins perfect for the picking are scattered around the oversized venue waiting for guests to select their favorite to decorate at their table! Small pumpkins are available for only a $5 purchase and larger pumpkins for $10, each accompanied with all the sticker decorations to make your pumpkin the envy of the rest of the patch. Pumpkins are while supplies last.



34) Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival

By Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and Street Tail Animal Rescue

Saturday, October 29, 2022, Noon to 5:00pm

700 Block of N. 2nd Street

Free to attend, donation to compete, food/drink pay as you go

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/events/



Tails are wagging once again! Philadelphia's largest Halloween dog costume contest is back - and cuter than ever! Northern Liberties Business Improvement District partners with Street Tail Animal Rescue on the 8th Annual Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival and Doggie Costume Contest. The event is back in person and moves expands to shutting down the 700 Block of N. 2nd Street, on Saturday, October 29th, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. Dozens of furry contestants will compete for prizes in various categories, plus try to win best of show. Registration for this annual benefit is only a $30 (or $20 extra per additional) donation per pup. All proceeds benefit Street Tails Animal Rescue in their mission to help homeless and unwanted animals in the Philadelphia area. On top of the doggie contest, look for outdoor food and drink, fall tunes, Halloween vibes, vendors, music and more. There is a $500 cash grand prize to the winning pet courtesy of Wilson's Estate Jewelery. Hound-O-Ween Fall Festival is one of many Halloween and Fall themed activities in Northern Liberties on Halloween Sunday. For registration and full details, stay tuned to NLBID's website in mid-September.



35) Morgan's Pier Halloween Party (Adult only)

Saturday, October 29, 2022

9:00pm to 2:00am

Morgan's Pier, 221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.

$60 early bird, $70 standard general admission

https://www.morganspier.com/



Morgan's Pier ends their biggest season yet with their annual Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 29th. Hosted by Brittany Lynn, the Don of the Philly Drag Mafia, guests are encouraged to help suck the bar dry as Morgan's Pier prepares to go into hibernation until the Spring. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale mid-October, starting at $60. Entry includes admission to the event, all-you-can-drink from 9:00pm to 2:00am, musical entertainment by DJ Menace Cartel, free hot dogs, and ability to enter the cash prize costume contest, with winners for both individual and group ensembles. Now, that's a scary good deal! Stayed tuned for more tickets to go on sale at https://www.morganspier.com. The last three years have sold out fast, so watch for tickets to go on sale and get them early.



36) Haunted Circus

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

Stay tuned for details!



37) Día de los Muertos

Rosy's Taco Bar, 2220 Walnut St,Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tuesday, November 1 to Wednesday, November 2, 2022

267-858-4561

https://rosystacobar.com/



Rosy's will celebrate Day of the Dead on Tuesday, November 1st and Wednesday, November 2nd. Día de los Muertos-Day of the Dead-is a Mexican holiday that honors deceased loved ones. In celebration, Rosy's Taco Bar is throwing a two-day fiesta featuring food and bar specials, giveaways, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, late-night fun, and more! BYO costumes and makeup!



C. THEATRE AND ARTS

(See also below Circus)



38) Philadelphia Artists' Collective

Wine in the Wilderness

By Alice Childress

Directed by Az Espinoza

Location: Poth Brewery, 3145 W. Jefferson St.

Thursday, September 22 to Sunday, October 9, 2022

Opening Night for Press, Saturday, September 24, 8:00pm

https://www.philartistscollective.org/wine.html



PAC is delighted to be returning once more with an in-person offering for the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival! Wine in the Wilderness is a powerful examination of race, gender, and class set against the 1964 race riots in Harlem. The plot unfolds in the apartment of a painter, creating a triptych to illustrate the phases of Black Womanhood. When his friends introduce him to a potential model for the final painting, assumptions unravel, and the true power of Black women is both acknowledged and celebrated. Under AlexandraEspinoza's direction, the production will feature Akeem Davis, Ciera Gardner, Keith Livingston, Natajia Sconiers, and Brian Anthony Wilson.Director Espinoza has a rich connection to the piece: "Wine in the Wilderness was the first "classic" play I read that spoke directly to the Black community with no translations, code switches, or cultural exposition for a non-Black audience. That felt refreshing, liberating, and exciting. It's important for audiences to know that the conversations we are having today about how to build a better future for our communities have been happening for generations."



Espinoza hopes the production demonstrates "that there are as many ways to be a Black person in search of liberation as there are Black people on this planet. We are stronger in our multiplicities and the first step in building community is the simplest and yet most complex of all - listening to each other."



39) Inis Nua Theatre Company

Pop-Up Play in a Pub

10 Dates with Mad Mary

Written by Yasmine Akram

Directed by Priyanka Shetty

American Premiere, From Ireland

Location: Fergie's Pub, 1214 Samson Street

Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, November 6, 2022

Opening night is Wednesday October 26 - no previews for this show

https://inisnuatheatre.org



Inis Nua Theatre Company is back for its 19th season! After 3½ years, Inis Nua's fan-favorite Pop-Up Play in a Pub is back! Enjoy a pint and a pot pie on us (and more if you'd like) while taking in this irreverent and hilarious play. Once known as the best fighter in her hometown of Drogheda, 'Mad Mary' has emerged from prison - older, wiser and needing a date to her best friend's wedding. At times foul-mouthed and aggressively funny, Mary embarks on a journey to find a date - and perhaps herself.



40) Philadelphia Theatre Company

World Premiere Musical - PTC's first commission in over a decade!

The Tattooed Lady

Co-Librettists: Erin Courtney and Max Vernon; Music and Lyrics: Max Vernon; Developed with and Directed by Ellie Heyman

Location: Suzanne Roberts Theatre,

Friday, October 28 to Sunday, November 20, 2022

Opening Night Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:00pm



The story of The Tattooed Lady highlights one of sideshow's biggest stars, Ida Gibson, in a moving, fantastical tale that reveals the generational chasms and connections between Ida and her granddaughter Joy. A parade of beguiling characters appear, on a mission to liberate Ida from her self-imposed exile and help Joy find freedom. This PTC-commissioned musical celebrates the power and resilience of women. Major support for The Tattooed Lady has been provided by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage. The production is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Frank Young Fund for New Musicals-a program of National Alliance for Musical Theatre (www.namt.org). The Tattooed Lady has been developed with support from the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals, the Kimmel Center, National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) and Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. Subscriptions to the Philadelphia Theatre Company 2022-23 Season are on sale and will run from $54 - $147 (30% off single ticket prices). Subscriptions are available online at www.philatheatreco.org or by phone at 215-985-0420 X1.

41) Azuka Theatre

A Hit Dog Will Holler

By Inda Craig-Galván

Directed by Reva Stover

Philadelphia Premiere

Location: Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street

Wednesday, November 2 to Sunday, November 20, 2022

Opening Night: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 7:00pm



Azuka Theatre returns for its 23rd Season starting with a Philadelphia Premiere. A Hit Dog Will Holler by Inda Craig-Galvan, directed by Reve Stover, runs from Wednesday, November 2 to Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake. A popular social media personality is forced to confront her own legitimacy as agoraphobia prevents her from engaging in the very activism she advocates for on the internet. When a young activist suddenly enters her space, they must both deal with the monster that manifests just beyond the door. What happens to the Black women who are continually looked at to lead the revolution? Is it just in their heads, or is the monster at their doorstep?



42) Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center

The Butterfingers Angel, Mary & Joseph, Herod The Nut & The Slaughter Of 12 Hit Carols In A Pear Tree

By William Gibson

Directed by Dominic Scudera

Location: UKPAC, 226 N. High Street, West Chester, PA 19380

Wednesday, November 30 to Friday, December 23, 2022

Opening Night, Saturday, December 3, 2022, 7:00pm



Curtains up in Chester County and the Philadelphia suburbs. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce the line-up for its first ever self-produced theatre season, and the company's first under the leadership of new Artistic Director Carmen Khan. This historic first season of professional theatre in downtown West Chester begins with William Gibson's joyful play, The Butterfingers Angel, Mary & Joseph, Herod The Nut, & The Slaughter Of 12 Hit Carols In A Pear Tree, opening just in time for the holidays and running November 30 to December 23, 2022. Created by William Gibson (The Miracle Worker), one of America's major dramatists, this touching, funny and highly imaginative retelling of the Nativity story is presented from a fresh and richly creative point-of-view. The action follows a free-spirited Mary who had decided that men and marriage were not for her, a suddenly cautious Joseph who contends that he is too old for his intended, and a flustered boy-angel who directs each scene from a prompt book and can only manage to get the most strangled, bleating sounds from his trumpet. Enhanced by a talking tree, sheep and a donkey, along with traditional Christmas music, this wholly original theatre piece is both secular and sacred - often antic, but the spirit of reverence, joy, and the true significance of the occasion are never lost. "...a gift of love and hope to the world," said the Syracuse Herald. "Angelic...beguiling wit and humor...as likable as it is lively..." said Boston Herald-American.



D. CIRCUS ARTS AND FRINGE CIRCUS HUB



43) Circus Campus Presents

Philadelphia's Circus Campus in Collaboration with Philadelphia Fringe Fest

Friday, September 9 to Saturday, October 1, 2022

Circus Campus (6452 Greene St. Philadelphia)

General admission: $20, Student: $15

Tickets available at http://fringearts.com



Extraordinary performances highlighting the vast and varied community cultivated at Circus Campus since its creation in 2017. These 14 original shows will run for a series of one-night-onlys on weekends September 9th to October 1st at Circus Campus (6452 Greene St. Philadelphia) in our newly renovated ground floor theater space. These shows exemplify the broad spectrum of talent that grows on our grounds and serve to attract attention to the potential of creativity fostered through Circus Campus Presents: a hub in collaboration with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The press is welcome and encouraged to attend all of the presentations we have to offer.



This fall, Circus Campus hosts its inaugural hub with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, entitled Circus Campus Presents. Since the establishment of Circus Campus in 2017 we've been fostering a tight-knit community of teachers, students, performers, creators, movers and shakers. This hub strives to showcase the skills and variety of these incredible human beings. Many of the hub performers are circus artists, but there are also musicians, poets, dancers and theatre artists. Everyone from the Philadelphia metropolitan area is invited to visit Circus Campus and the restored church facility in leafy-green West Mt. Airy, located directly adjacent to Upsal Station. Circus Campus is an educational headquarters, and it's also a home for some of the most unique talent in the Philadelphia area.



44) The Give & Take Jugglers

Friday, September 9 at 7:00pm

Appropriate for all ages



Give and Take has been a consistent hit with both children and adults for over 40 years. Our highly interactive, comedic show uses traditions from vaudeville, circus arts, theater, and music to create a lively and wholesome performance that feels fresh and contemporary.



45) I.D.: Intimate Deceptions

Ran'D Shine

Saturday, September 10

6:30pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm

Appropriate for ages 13+



I.D.: Intimate Deception is an uncanny demonstration of sleight of hand, and psychological illusions performed in a close up setting. This 30 minute personal, blackbox show is not just about tricks, it's about how magic can be used as metaphors for time, the significance of numbers, and connecting with strangers in surprising ways.



46) Funicular Circus

Sunday, September 11 at 3:00pm



The Funicular Circus (from the Latin funis, for rope, as in funicular railroad) is a contemporary circus effort founded & directed by Dave Gillies based in Mt Airy on the spacious wooded grounds of Circus Campus. We combine traditional materials and techniques of wire walking with elements of sculpture and design. These are blended together with circus skills while implementing singing, music, poetry & yoga in our approach to walking the wire.



We're taking the circus out of the arena, out of the tent, & into the landscape. We explore connections to trees, rivers, sky, & tides. We draw attention to the space between - light, wind, & to how we are not only part of the landscape but supported by it. We highlight that we are all literally supported by our trees and rivers & believe that we need to be good stewards.



The installations make use of traditional tightwire methods combined with things we have learned from arborists, rock climbers, recreational tree climbers, a network of riggers, & other long wire walkers from Philadelphia, Brussels, The Netherlands, & Norway. Inspiration comes from colleagues, Dave's liberal arts studies, the pulley systems of Leonardo da Vinci, tensegrity concepts of Buckminster Fuller, the precise and exact positioning of words of Emily Dickinson's poems, the ephemeral creations of Andy Goldsworthy, the playfulness of Juan Miro, & the attention to joy we saw in the installations of Christo.



We have created installations in the Philadelphia area over the Wissihickon, the Schuylkill, a tidal portion of the lower Delaware, the Susquehanna and the Brandywine Rivers. We have walked over canals in Brussels. We rigged and walked wires in the Dolomite mountains in Italy. We rigged in relation to the tides on the rocky south coast of the Dominican Republic , Grand Canaria, and on the Wild Atlantic Way on the west coast of Ireland.



47) Science, Engineering & Art: A Juggler's Perspective

Greg Kennedy: Innovative Juggler

Sunday, September 11 at 5:30pm

Appropriate for ages 7+



An eye-opening show. This production focuses on Greg's journey from professional engineer to world renowned juggler. Science, Engineering & Art gracefully transitions between inspirational, real-world anecdotes and amazing, kinetic creations. Every moment of this lecture gives the audience perspective on how science and art unite. It illustrates the process of using the knowledge you have to pursue your passions.



This show is presented as part of Circus Campus Presents. Circus Campus, established in 2017, fosters a tight-knit community of teachers, students, performers, and creators. Its inaugural Philadelphia Fringe Festival hub showcases the skills and variety of these incredible people. Visit their beautifully restored church facility in leafy-green West Mt. Airy, directly adjacent to Upsal Station. Learn more at circuscampusphiladelphia.com/presents/.



48) Pink Lemonade

Sweet & Sour Circus

Friday, September 16 at 6:00pm and 8:00pm

Appropriate for all ages



We want to build a carnival ride of child-like wonder (*BOING BOING BOING* *POP*). Our props and bodies will be manipulated, thrown, flounced, shaped, caught, dropped, flown, rolled, and morphed in order for us to share our thoughts, emotions, memories, and stories (YEEE! HOW EXCITING!).



Our show will focus on playfulness and exploration (NOTHING TOO DEEP OR SERIOUS) utilizing simple story telling, lots of juggling, sky-high aerial ventures, partner movement, stuff resembling dance (WE REALLY TRY...), and standing on each other. We will also bring to life a Candy Land-like landscape as we assemble our curious original set designs on stage during the show (BUT YOU CAN'T EAT THE ARCHITECTURE!). Much akin to Legos, we build whatever prop or play thing we think we want or need in the moment while taking care of and entertaining our audience (YAY! *CLAPS*).



This show is presented as a double feature with Pocketbook Diaries. Buy one ticket and see both shows!



49) Pocketbook Diaries

Magic Fingaz Productions

Friday, September 16 at 6:00pm and 8:00pm

Appropriate for ages 7+



The Pocketbook Diaries is based on a poem written by my collaborator, Eugene "the Composer" Brown. Over the years of Eugene presenting this satirical piece, I suggested, why not create a series of skits/proofs based on his poem. This project begin in 2017, had its first reading last November and was well received. A very. visual and whimsical piece that represents the attachment and survival of the average handbag thru various situations. This is a presented as a double feature with Pink Lemonade. Buy one ticket and see both shows!



50) Character Juggler Chris Ivey

Saturday, September 17 at 7:00pm

Appropriate for all ages



The lights and sounds of an arena rock concert are combined with the costumes and theatrics of a Broadway performance to create an intense show of epic and entertaining proportions! World championship juggling skills are presented with high levels of choreography, clean comedy, dangerous stunts, and audience participation. All shows are family friendly and easily adaptable to any age group or venue. Give your audience an unforgettable and unique experience that will leave them laughing, clapping, and on the edge of their seats! This performance contains strobe lights and fog/smoke effects.



51) Lindsey Noel: I'm a Magician

Sunday, September 18 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm

Appropriate for ages 13+



Ever wonder what it's like to be a professional trickster? Or to have to kindly lie for living? Or how it feels to be a woman in a male dominated art form? Well, this is the show for you! Join professional magician, mind-reader, stylist, and emcee extraordinaire Lindsey Noel as she takes you on a journey from her time in the cabaret and nightlife world to working crazy hours on film sets to traveling the world as a magical woman! You'll laugh, you'll gasp, and at the end of it all, you'll have no doubt: Lindsey Noel tells no lies when she says "I'm a Magician."



52) Social Media Circus

David Darwin: One Man Sideshow

Friday, September 23 at 7:00pm and 9:00pm

Appropriate for ages 13+



If you spend an hour or more scrolling on the For You Page before bed, this show is for you. If social media has reduced your attention span down to an embarrassingly small window and listening to an entire 3 minute song feels like a long commitment, this show is for you. If your ADHD has only gotten worse In the pandemic and you need entertainment that changes drastically every 30 to 60 seconds, this show is for you.



This show is presented as part of Circus Campus Presents. Circus Campus, established in 2017, fosters a tight-knit community of teachers, students, performers, and creators. Its inaugural Philadelphia Fringe Festival hub showcases the skills and variety of these incredible people. Visit their beautifully restored church facility in leafy-green West Mt. Airy, directly adjacent to Upsal Station. Learn more at circuscampusphiladelphia.com/presents/.



53) STUNKERED: Stuck in a Bunker

E & J Circus

Saturday, September 24 at 6:45pm and 8:45pm

Appropriate for ages 13+



Stunkered is a show exploring the dynamics of two people stuck in a small-ish space together for a very very long time. Using the naturally comedic setting, we will go through what they do when they are bored, when they are fed up, when they lose all track of the concept of time, when they adopt a rat just so they have someone else to talk to besides each other! All told using juggling balls, bounce juggling balls, juggling clubs, partner acrobatics, and a whole lot of uncanny weirdness!



54) Bodies

Watermelon Bathtub

Saturday, September 24 at 6:45pm and 8:45pm

Appropriate for ages 16+



Come and explore with us the various experiences people have with their bodies through spoken word and circus movement. Bodies is a cabaret style movement based performance, where each artist will share their narrative through combining spoken word and movement. Narratives span the myriad of relationships that people can have with their bodies, the equipment, and the audience. Each narrative can showcase a specific time or a specific relationship, understanding that the way we relate to our bodies changes over time and with various situations.Thematic elements of access are used to broaden the pathways for individual audience members connect to the work. These pathways include the incorporation of an American Sign Language interpreters, exploration of the use of audio descriptions, braille programs, and various visual aids. This show is presented as a double feature with STUNKERED: STUCK IN A BUNKER. Buy one ticket and see both shows!



55) Andrew has Projects, Cubby Has Comments

Andrew and Cubby

Sunday, September 25 at 6:00pm and 7:30pm

Appropriate for ages 7+



Andrew here: Like many people, I have a lot of projects that have always been on the back burner. Drones, shadow puppets, gags, audience participation ideas, all kinds of things. There's nothing like an offer to be a part of PSCA's Fringe Hub to give me a deadline to get them done. Most of these ideas just wouldn't work without Cubby and the ones that don't involve Cubby, well, I'm exited to see what Cubby has to say about them. Oh and by the way, I'm getting a small surgery on August 22nd so don't expect me to like move around too much or very quickly. This is good, right? Art coming from constraints or something? That's totally a thing. I read it in a blog post once. (And by read, I mean skimmed.) So come see "Andrew's got Projects, Cubby has Comments" to bear witness (I've always wanted to say that) to a brand new 2 person variety show unlike any other.



56) Trick Machine

Zak McAllister

Friday, September 30 at 8pm



Trick Machine is an eruptive showcase of juggling! Surrounded by piles of wood, power tools, & cables - Zak will demonstrate what juggling has meant to him over the last 15 years. He hopes to show you a new way to think about juggling & its infinite potential.



57) Spherus

Innovative Juggler Team

Saturday, October 1 at 8:30pm

Appropriate for all ages



Spherus is extra-dimensional modern circus where the performers interact with light and multimedia to create a new world for the audience. The cast manipulates fabric, acrylic, & wooden shapes in a sea of projected light - seamlessly integrating their unique circus skills to delight the imagination. The full program includes international juggling champion Greg Kennedy complemented by two aerial dancers interacting with projections; the trio combines juggling, technology and dazzling aerial artistry on silks, ropes, & spinning hoops in never-before-seen ways.





E. DRAG PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS



58) Brunch (Taylor's Version): A Swifties Drag Brunch Special

Sunday, September 4, 2022, 12:00pm to 2:00pmEvil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Starting Price: $20 per person

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/



Welcome to Brunch. Taylor's Version. Get ready to spend a day with Tay Rat! Evil Genius is going to celebrate every era of Taylor's iconic career, sing their hearts out, and SHAKE IT OFF with an exclusive line up of Philly's hottest drag queens from Summer of Troy Productions. Due to popular demand this brunch will have two showings. So be sure to get your ticket and get swiftie with it today!



59) Television's Moira Rose Presents: Drag Brunch Part 2

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Sunday, September 18, 2022, 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Cost: Starts at $20

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/



Evil Genius Beer Company presents a Schitts Creek themed drag brunch. Celebrate TV's funniest family with an exclusive line up of Philly's hottest drag queens on Sunday, September 18th. Can I get a "Ewww, David"!? Prizes available via raffle and on stage contests. Brunch and Cocktails. 21 + event, back by popular demand.



60) Get In Loser, We're Going to Drag Brunch: A Mean Girls Drag Brunch Special

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122Sunday, October 2, 2022, 12:00pm to 2:00pmCost: Starts at $20

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/



Evil Genius Beer Company presents a Mean Girls themed drag brunch, with prizes available via raffle and on stage contests. Brunch and Cocktails, 21+ event. This is a brand new addition to the EG drag show lineup! Get ready to butter your muffin with Philly's Hottest Drag Queens on October 2nd just in time for Mean Girls Day. Oh, and don't forget to wear pink.



61) It's All Just a Brunch Of Hocus Pocus: A Halloween Drag Brunch Part One

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122Sunday, October 23, 2022, 12:00pm to 2:00pmCost: Starts at $20

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/



Evil Genius Beer Company presents a Halloween inspired drag brunch with an emphasis on Hocus Pocus. Drink up, Witches! Drag Brunch is back and it's 2 Spooky 4 Me. Join EG for an exclusive lineup of drag performers including the Sanderson Sisters and more for a brunch of nostalgic halloween goodness.Prizes available via on stage contests and raffles. Brunch and cocktails. 21+ event. Back by popular demand.



62) It's All Just a Brunch Of Hocus Pocus: A Halloween Drag Brunch Part Two

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122Sunday, October 30, 2022, 12:00pm to 2:00pmCost: Starts at $20

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/



Evil Genius Beer Company presents a Halloween inspired drag brunch with an emphasis on Hocus Pocus. Drink up, Witches! Drag Brunch is back and it's 2 Spooky 4 Me. Join EG for an exclusive lineup of drag performers including the Sanderson Sisters and more for a brunch of nostalgic halloween goodness.Prizes available via on stage contests and raffles. Brunch and cocktails. 21+ event. Back by popular demand.



63) Scene Queens: An Emo Drag Brunch

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:00pm to 2:00pm

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/

Cost: Starts at $20



We knew it was never just a phase. So darken your clothes, strike a violent pose, and get ready to scream with Philly's hottest Drag Queens at our upcoming Emo Drag Brunch! This one is going to be full of sin (let's try to keep the tragedies to a minimum). Rawr xD. This early 2000s pop-punk and emo-inspired drag brunch is new in the Evil Genius Drag Brunch line-up. Think bands like All Time Low, Fallout Boy, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and many others. Prizes available via on stage contests and raffles. Brunch and cocktails. 21+ event.



F. CONCERTS, COMEDY AND OTHER SHOWS



64) Jo Koy and Friends

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



Jo Koy will put on a cannot miss performance that will have everyone laughing for days on end. Jo Koy and Friends will have two performances at Xcite Center back to back nights. The first show is Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 8:00pm. The second show is Friday, August 26, 2022 at 8:00pm. Doors open at 7:00pm for both shows. Ticket prices range from $45 to $85. Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings at a Las Vegas coffee house. He sells out clubs across the nation, is a weekly guest on The Adam Carolla Show podcast and recently started his own podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy. His infectious, explosive energy onstage, insightful jokes, and family‐inspired humor cross all boundaries. Koy, who was raised in Tacoma, WA, credits his mother for his comedic and acting talents. She encouraged him to participate in school talent shows and to hold impromptu performances for his family and friends. This loving support led to performances at a Las Vegas coffee house, and inspired a move to Los Angeles. In 2005, Koy had the "opportunity of a lifetime", when he performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He became one of a select few comics to receive a standing ovation on the show. Koy pulls inspiration from his family and specifically his son. He has had two Comedy Central specials "Don't Make Him Angry" and "Lights Out". Koy has appeared on over 100 episodes of Chelsea Lately and has been seen on VH1, World's Funniest Fails, The Joy Behar Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly.



65) Ben Folds

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



End the summer with a bang! See singer, songwriter Ben Folds perform on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 8:00pm for XPN Presents Ben Folds In Actual Person Live For Real Tour. Doors open at 7:00pm. Ticket prices range from $35 to $75. Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. He's created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records. His last album was a blend of pop songs and his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra that soared to #1 on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts. For over a decade he's performed with some of the world's greatest symphony orchestras, and currently serves as the first ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. Folds released his first book - a collection of interrelated essays, anecdotes and lessons about art, life and music - in 2019, which debuted as a New York Times Best Seller, and is currently hosting a podcast series spinoff of his book entitled "Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Folds." In addition to solo rock and orchestral touring, he's also developing a new unscripted tv series with Fred Rogers Productions, continues to appear in various film/tv guest starring roles, and is working on two new albums. An avid photographer, Folds is also a member of the prestigious Sony Artisans of Imagery, has worked as an assignment photo editor for National Geographic, and was featured in a mini-documentary by the Kennedy Center's Digital Project on his photographic work. An outspoken champion for arts education and music therapy funding in our nation's public schools, has served for over five years as an active member of the distinguished Artist Committee of Americans For The Arts (AFTA), and serves on the Board of AFTA's Arts Action Fund. He also served as Chairman of the Arts Action Fund's ArtsVote2020 national initiative that encouraged voter engagement in the 2020 US elections, and continually advocates for improving public policies for the arts and arts education.



66) Ray Didinger, "Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches."

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center

Location: UKPAC, 226 N. High Street, West Chester, PA 19380

Wednesday, September 7th, 7:00pm

https://uptownwestchester.org



Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, "Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches." The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7:00pm audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow - his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street.



67) The Jacksons

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:300pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



Parx Casino®, Pennsylvania's #1 casino, presents The Jacksons live in concert at the Xcite Center on Saturday, September 10, 2022. For one night only, Jackie, Tito and Marlon of the illustrious Jackson Five will bring their biggest hits to the Bucks County showroom. This special engagement is the only chance to see The Jacksons perform live this fall in the Northeastern United States. This special performance will support and benefit the Universal Family of Schools to help the organization provide a rich and high-quality education for scholars to prepare them for college, technical school and entrepreneurships that will lead them to a sustainable career. The Xcite Center at Parx Casino is located at 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020. Tickets for this show are on sale now for $55 to $95. For tickets and more information, visit the Parx Casino website at https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



68) One-Night Only Concert with Alex Moreno

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center

Location: UKPAC, 226 N. High Street, West Chester, PA 19380

Saturday, September 17th, 7:30pm



Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is taking audiences on a global musical journey this September during a one-night only concert with Alex Moreno. Venezuelean-born Moreno has established crossover appeal performing in both English and Spanish and has garnered international awards for his music. He returns to Uptown with a mix of rhythms that take audiences through the sound landscapes of piano, guitar and Venezuelan Cuatro. Moreno will perform with his musicians on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30PM on the A. Roy Smith Mainstage at Uptown. Tickets to this exciting musician's performance cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more about all music performance and tickets visit https://uptownwestchester.org



69) Brian McKnight

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



First to perform this fall is chart-topping hitmaker, incredible vocalist Brian McKnight. McKnight will join the Xcite Center on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 8:00pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets to see the extraordinary singer range from $25 to $65. As an artist who needs no introduction, Brian McKnight has gained international and domestic recognition, earning himself a spot in contemporary music history. He has released 19 albums to date over the past twenty-five years, selling over 30 million albums worldwide. With 16 Grammy Award nominations and numerous chart-topping songs, McKnight has established himself as a musical legacy. In 1992 McKnight released his self-titled and first album, which landed on the Billboard 200 chart. His video for "Anytime" was nominated for Best Male Video at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. McKnight has been the recipient of Soul Train Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Songwriter of The Year. His most notable album, Back At One, sold over 3 Million copies. McKnight also found success outside of the world of music. He starred in the Broadway production of Chicago and used his vast industry knowledge as a red carpet host for Extra! TV. In addition to being a singer, songwriter, and producer, McKnight is a multi-instrumentalist who plays nine instruments including piano, guitar, bass, drums, percussions, trombone, tuba, flugelhorn and trumpet. McKnight released the album "Genesis" in 2017 through Sono Recording Group. The first single released off the album, "Forever," quickly reached the Top 25 on Billboard's Adult R&B Chart, and peaked high with radio charts all over the country. McKnight performed the album's second single, "I Want You" live for millions on the hit daytime talk show Steve Harvey. Up next, McKnight will release a new album "Bedtime Story" on June 14th with singles including "'42 (Grown Up Tipsy)" and "When I'm Gone."



70) Demetri Martin

Friday, September 23, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



Martin will visit the Xcite Center on his I Feel Funny Tour on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 8:00pm. Doors open at 7:00. Tickets to laugh along with the witty and talented comedian are $40. Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, writer, and director. Martin won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh for his one-man show, If I. At the Melbourne International Comedy festival, his show Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin won Australia's Barry Award. Demetri has released three standup comedy albums and four hour-long standup comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, The Overthinker. Martin created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin. His books, This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, are New York Times Bestsellers. His latest book, If It's Not Funny It's Art, features a collection of his original drawings. Martin's fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. His first feature film, Dean, won the Founder's Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for best narrative American feature film.



71) Blues Traveler

Friday, September 30, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



A band with a set list so epic and a stage presence so exciting no one can help but to cheer; the one and only Blues Traveler will perform on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 8:00pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. Ticket prices range from $25 to $65. More than 30 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler - John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan - gathered in their drummer's parent's basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release 13 studio albums and counting, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide. Over an illustrious career Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in "Run-Around," had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, VH1's Behind the Music and they have the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman.



72) Kansas

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



Midway through October, classic rock enthusiasts can be sure to enjoy the musical stylings of Kansas. The band will once again prove their musical gifts with passion and flair at their Kansas Classic show on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8:00pm. Doors open at 7:00. Tickets for this show range from $39 to $79. Kansas will be performing a set of Kansas Classics. Fans will hear Kansas Classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return,' 'Song for America,' 'Hold On,' deep cuts, and much more. With a legendary career spanning nearly five decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America's iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide. Composing a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums, Kansas has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of Kansas), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single 'Carry On Wayward Son,' and another triple-Platinum single 'Dust in the Wind.' Kansas appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the '70's and '80's and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan. 'Carry On Wayward Son' continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and 'Dust In the Wind' has been played on the radio more than three million times! The band is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. With no signs of slowing down, Kansas continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.



73) Jay Leno

Friday, October 14, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



Before Jay Leno became the host of the top-rated "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno", he honed his comedy in clubs all over the country, often exceeding 300 dates per year. Leno made his first appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and was named permanent guest host in 1987. While he took over the desk full-time in 1992, Leno never stopped touring on the comedy circuit and still averages over 150 gigs a year. Don't miss your chance to see Jay Leno at the #1 casino in Pennsylvania! Doors open at 7:00pm.



74) Ken Jeong

Friday, October 21, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



Knee slaps are sure to follow wherever the sensational, hilarious Ken Jeong goes. Jeong will present his comedy show on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00pm and the audience's laughter will most definitely be heard all throughout Bucks County, PA. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets for the comedian's performance range from $45 to $85. Known for his scene stealing abilities, actor, producer, writer and comedian Ken Jeong has established himself as one of today's top comedic stars. Since his feature film debut playing the doctor in Knocked Up in 2007. Jeong has gone on to star in several memorable movie roles such as the mobster "Mr. Chow" in The Hangover. He recently appeared in the Warner Bros. box office sensation Crazy Rich Asians, which earned the "Best Acting Ensemble" award at the National Board of Review awards. In February 2019, Jeong returned to his stand-up roots for his first-ever hit Netflix comedy special, "Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho." In television, Jeong is seen as a judge on the FOX hit celebrity reality singing competition "The Masked Singer," and can be seen hosting FOX's music mystery game show series "I Can See Your Voice" for which he will also serve as an Executive Producer. Prior to that, Jeong starred on ABC's "Dr. Ken,'' in which he was the creator, writer, and Executive Producer. Jeong's latest and upcoming projects include the Netflix comedy series "The Pentaverat," starring Mike Myers. Jeong dedicates his spare time to volunteering with Stand Up 2 Cancer, which is a cause very dear to his heart. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife and twin daughters.



75) Ron White

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



Hold on to your seats! Ron White's comedy show will have the Xcite Center rumbling with laughter and applause all night long. White will showcase his comedic genius on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8:00pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. Ticket prices range from $59 to $99. Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. White has always been a classic storyteller. His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. All 4 of his comedy albums charted #1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He has sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), been nominated for two Grammys, and over the past 9 years (since 2004) been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America.



76) 3 Doors Down

Saturday, October 28, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



3 Doors Down will be sure to bring the energy when they perform their hits at the Xcite Center on Saturday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets to see the legendary group range from $49 to $89. Formed in 1996, Grammy Award®-nominated multi platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet's many accolades include selling 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including "Songwriter of the Year." Their debut The Better Life became certified six-times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit "Kryptonite." 2021 saw the band, for the first time ever, play The Better Life in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits marking the 20th anniversary of their debut album.



77) Lee Brice

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, and over 3.6 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He recently reached #1 at Country Radio with "memory I don't Mess With," which consecutively follows three prior #1's: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year "One of Them Girls," "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Carly Pearce, and "Rumor," which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY Nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Y our Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," and "Memory I don't Mess With." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, "I Hope You're Happy Now" won Single of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee's latest album, Hey World, features current radio single "Soul."Don't miss your chance to see him LIVE at Xcite Center!



78) Paul Anka

Greatest Hits: His Way!

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



One of the most successful singer/songwriters in music, with well over 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold, Paul Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts during seven consecutive decades. His instantly recognizable hits include "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," "Diana," "My Way" and "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" theme. Anka's amazingly long career started in 1957, when his song "Diana" sold 20 million records, followed by numerous other hits, including "Puppy Love," Lonely Boy," "My Hometown" and "It Doesn't Matter Anymore" for Buddy Holly, among many others. At 80 years young, Paul Anka is a force of nature and a consummate showman, commanding every audience and playing to standing ovations around the world! Don't miss your chance to see him live at the #1 Casino in Pennsylvania!



79) Magic of Manilow

A Tribute to the Music of Barry Manilow

Friday, November 11, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



Magic of Manilow features Terry Davies paying homage to the music of one of the biggest selling artists of our time, Barry Manilow. Best known for his catalogue of chart-topping hits like "Mandy," "Ready To Take A Chance Again," "Could It Be Magic," "Copacabana (At the Copa)," "I Write The Songs," "Can't Smile Without You," and many more. Join Terry Davies as he brings the essence of Barry Manilow and his enduring catalogue of music to the stage with the Magic of Manilow. Don't miss your chance to see him live at the #1 casino in Pennsylvania!



80) JB Smoove

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



JB Smoove is a multi-talented writer, comedian, and actor. He can currently be seen in the beloved role of "Leon" in the iconic HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm. JB's new book The Book of Leon: Philosophy of a Fool, based on the popular character, was released in October 2017 and was nominated for a 2018 Audie Award for the audio version. Smoove is also known for a wealth of notable TV performances including BET's The Real Husbands of Hollywood, ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, CBS' The Millers and Everybody Hates Chris, and multiple appearances on the late night talk show circuit. He hosted three seasons of the hit show Four Courses with JB Smoove on the MSG Network as well as one season of the long-running NBC comedy competition series Last Comic Standing, and his one-hour stand-up special That's How I Dooz It is currently in rotation on Comedy Central. On the big screen, JB appeared in the Netflix feature The Polka King alongside Jack Black. He has also appeared in the films Mr. Deeds opposite Adam Sandler, Date Night with Steve Carell and Tina Fey, The Farrelly Brothers comedy Hall Pass, The Dictator opposite Sacha Baron Cohen, and Chris Rock's Top Five. Smoove also starred in and narrated the cult classic feature PootieTang, also from Chris Rock. He tours as a standup internationally, bringing the ruckus to sold out audiences all over the world. Don't miss your chance to see him live at the #1 casino in Pennsylvania!



81) Christina P.

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA

https://www.parxcasino.com/bensalem/xcitecenter



Christina P. is a Stand-up Comedian, Podcaster and Mother of two young, savage boys. She recently premiered her second one-hour Netflix special, Christina P: Mom Genes, which led to her being written about in outlets such as The Los Angeles Times and Forbes, with Ready Steady Cut calling it, "One of the best specials of the year." In Mom Genes, Christina examines the joys and drags of parenting, partnering and more through a no-nonsense Gen-X lens. Her previous one-hour stand-up special, Christina P: Mother Inferior, premiered in 2017 on Netflix with The Interrobang calling it, "intelligent, thought-provoking and not to be missed." Filmed at The Showbox in Seattle, Christina discusses the realities of motherhood, getting older and her own childhood. Her second half-hour special is featured on "The Degenerates", shot in Las Vegas in 2018 and is streaming on Netflix as well. Christina P's hugely successful podcast Your Mom's House which she hosts with her husband, comedian Tom Segura, is a top-rated comedy podcast on iTunes. Launched in October of 2010, the podcast has acquired cult-like status and continues to raise low and loose jeans worldwide. If you enjoy 7th grade humor, you'll love Your Mom's House. She also hosts the popular podcast "Where My Mom's at?" where she discusses all things mom. She and her husband Tom currently reside in Austin, Texas with their two sons. When Christina isn't curating disturbing Tik Tok's, she spends most of her time raising children. She has an intense love of https://nationalbrusselsgriffonrescue.org/ and believes anyone who doesn't share this love is emotionally deficient.



82) The Kat & Dave Show

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Live

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Showtime 8:00pm, Doors 7:00pm

The Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA



16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer DAVID FOSTER and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, KATHARINE MCPHEE are bringing their viral Instagram show on the road. Coming directly from the Living Room to the stage, this intimate show with the powerhouse duo will be packed with David's hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Buble etc. and Kat's biggest songs from American Idol, Smash and Waitress. Plus some of their favorites that they just love! DAVID FOSTER is one of the most illustrious composers of our time. With 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and Three Oscar nominations for "Best Original Songs," Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé. Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, 'N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan. Foster is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character "Betty Boop." He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller "Lucky Us." KATHARINE MCPHEE can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix Original Series Country Comfort. Previously she starred as 'Paige Dineen' on the CBS' spy drama Scorpion and was featured in NBC's award-winning musical series Smash, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Her other television credits include CSI: NY, Community, and Family Guy. Katharine appeared on the big screen in Relativity's Shark Night 3D and Columbia's romantic comedy The House Bunny. In addition to her acting career, she finds great success in the music space after her turn on Season 5 of American Idol. Katharine's first single debuted at #2 on the Billboard's Hot Singles Sales chart. Her debut album landed on the Billboard 200 chart and went gold in 2008. Katharine also has a presence in theater, having recently starred in both the Broadway and West End productions of 'Waitress'. Don't miss your chance to see them live at the #1 Casino in Pennsylvania!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Evil Genius Beer Company