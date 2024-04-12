Review: PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-Casual Meals All Day and Top Fine Dining

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke, the recently opened restaurant on Lexington Avenue at 48th Street, has been getting top reviews from guests for their fast-casual meal experiences and superb, elegant dinners. We love the location with two individual venues convenient for the local business community, Grand Central Station commuters, and theatergoers. As renowned chef, David Burke has commented, “Park Ave Kitchen is all about giving people dining options from our grab-n-go sandwiches, wraps and salads and fast casual service of pizza, burgers and more in the café to full-service modern American cuisine dining in the restaurant.”

(Park Ave Kitchen Bar)

The fine dining room at Park Ave Kitchen features seating options that include cozy banquettes, tables for all size parties, a beautiful bar area, and a stylish counter in the front of the house that overlooks Lexington Avenue. Whether you are going solo, planning an intimate dinner or gathering your group, the setting is ideal. And the attentive, knowlegable service couldn’t be better!

We had the opportunity to visit Park Ave Kitchen for their pre-theatre meal special, served from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm nightly in the dining room with three courses for $55 per person. It is designed to tantalize your taste buds while getting you to your show right on time. Start out with a craft cocktail, beer or wine from their enticing beverage program.

(Tomato Soup Au Gratin)

The pre-theater menu features many of the restaurant’s favorites including some of Chef Burke’s signature items. Kick off your meal with a generous portion of Little Gem Caesar Salad with lemon confit, aged shaved parmesan and crispy croutons. The Tomato Soup Au Gratin is the best you’ll ever have topped with rich, melted cheese. Other starter options include Naked Oysters, and Chef Burke’s signature Clothesline Bacon.

There are splendid second course options. If you’re in the mood for delectable seafood, you’ve found your place. The Sea Scallops with Butternut Raviolis is a one of a kind dish with a pumpkin seed and watercress pesto, exotic mushrooms, and pickled blackberries. The menu also offers a guest favorite, Ginger-Black Pepper Salmon. We highly recommend the tender Bison Short Ribs with jack cheese polenta, light, crispy squash rings, and a distinctive coffee bbq essence.

(Bison Short Ribs)

David Burke’s restaurants are known for the finest steakhouse fare. Selections on the a la carte menu include the 8 oz. Fresh Cut Filet Mignon or the 12 oz. prime aged sirloin along with tempting sides that include Brussels Sprouts, Creamed Spinach, Spicy Broccoli, and Park Ave Fries.

Dessert? Of course! Luscious selections that top off a meal include the Tiny Dancer Triple Chocolate mousse Cake, Cake Pops, and Not So Humble Key Lime Pie.

We’ll be stopping by soon to in Park Avenue Kitchen’s charming café to indulge in their breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings that are perfect whenever you are on the go. Whether you’re in the mood for a breakfast sandwich, hot or cold sandwiches at lunchtime, snack choices, or a fresh salad, the café is sure to please.

Here’s some great news for our readers. Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke will launch their Happy Hour on April 15th that will be every day from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Savor Bites such as Smoked Salmon Flatbread, Naked Oysters, Lobster Dumplings, Slider Snack, Popovers and more. Enjoy special prices on beers, wine and cocktails that include Martini Flights or Springtime Bubbles. Cheers!

(Lobster Dumplings)

Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke is located at 514 Lexington Avenue at 48th Street. In addition to their meal service, the restaurant is available for special events. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, visit https://parkavekitchenbydb.com/ or call 646.847.4166 and follow on social media @parkavekitchenbydb and @chefdavidburke.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality Management