EVENING EXPERIENCES in NYC-So Much to Enjoy

Our favorite time of the season is officially upon us. The sun is setting after 8PM in New York City and New Yorkers along with guests of the city are ready to have a night on the town. Check out these activities that are perfect for any spring and summer night to attend with friends, family or a significant other. Plan your outing and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Late Night Adventure: Luna Park in Coney Island

Spend the afternoon down and continue the fun into the evening at Luna Park in Coney Island to experience fun, rides and great attractions! The park is celebrating the iconic Coney Island Cyclone rollercoasters 95-year milestone this year. Watch the sunset on the famous boardwalk and have some of the most iconic bites including Coney's Cones new bubble waffle cones! For more information, visit HERE.

A Night on The Water: Circle Line's Harbor Lights Cruise

New York looks better from the water - especially at night! Circle Line - NYC's iconic sightseeing cruise line - has a relaxing Harbor Lights Cruise for guests to experience at sunset and see the evening lights of New York's celebrated towers, memorials, and landmarks. For more information and to buy Circle Line tickets, visit HERE.

Late Night Date Night: Tavern on the Green

Craving a late-night delicious meal? Look no further than New York City's iconic landmark restaurant, Tavern on the Green. With a brand-new tasty menu, infusing a seasonal refresh across its bar, lunch, dinner, and dessert options - all of your cravings will be satisfied. Dine in the stunning courtyard and spend the night under the stars! For more information, visit HERE.

A Magical Evening: Chamber Magic

Looking for some mysterious magic? World famous magician, Steve Cohen, the mastermind behind Chamber Magic has a residence at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The 90-minute show transports guests back to a simpler time for a refreshing, elegant, and unparalleled evening you won't get anywhere else in the city. With only 64 seats available per show, this is one of the most intimate and exclusive shows around. Visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Venues; Tavern on the Green by Eric Medsker