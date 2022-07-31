DEL MAGUEY VIDA SINGLE VILLAGE MEZCAL for The Pink Ghost Cocktail

Whoever said you can't beat fire with fire had it wrong. Because you can beat the heat with Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, which is naturally fermented and twice distilled in wood-fired copper stills to give it notes of roast agave and tropical fruit, with a smooth finish.

If sipping smooth mezcal isn't your vibe, we suggest adding it to a chilled zesty cocktail and kicking back with friends to enjoy.

The "Pink Ghost" is the perfect libation to sip on during the summer. Using Del Maguey Vida, the cocktail is infused with seasonal flavors like strawberries, fresh citrus, and mint and unique ingredients such as coconut milk and honey syrup. See below for the full recipe!

Pink Ghost

Ingredients:

-3/4 part Del Maguey Vida Single Village Mezcal

-1 part strawberry puree or muddled fresh strawberries

-1/4 parts coconut milk

-1/4 parts freshly squeezed lemon juice

-1⁄4 parts honey syrup (recipe below)

-1 spritz hemp oil

-1 mint sprig, for garnish

Recipe for honey syrup: The ingredients are 1 part honey and 1 part water. Add the honey and water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow the mixture to cool and transfer to an airtight container. Syrup will keep, refrigerated, for up to 1 month.

Cocktail Method: Combine all the ingredients, except the oil and garnish, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a tall glass over crushed ice. Spray with hemp oil and garnish with the mint sprig.

For more information on Del Maguey Vida Single Village Mezcal, please visit https://delmaguey.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Del Maguey Vida Single Village Mezcal