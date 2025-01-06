CASAMIGOS and W Magazine Celebrate Golden Globes Best Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday night in Los Angeles, Casamigos continued their partnership with W Magazine in celebrating the Golden Globes Best Performances to kick off award season. The star-studded Casamigos-fueled event was held at iconic Chateau Marmont and was a celebration of the magazine’s Best Performances Issue.

Guests included some of this year’s cover subjects such as Zoe Saldaña, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, Cynthia Erivo, Mia Goth, Colman Domingo, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan and additional attendees included Sabrina Carpenter, Keira Knightley, Tracy Ellis Ross, Pamela Anderson, Zoë Kravitz, Mikey Madison, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Charlie XCX, Sarah Paulson, Jared Leto, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson, Ricky Staffieri, Lionel Boyce, Jessica Alba, Theo James, Justine Lupe, Andrew Scott, Quinta Brunson, Haim sisters, Edgar Ramirez, Eddie Redmayne, Taika Waikiki, Eiza Gonzalez, Jaden Smith, Matty Matheson, Ryan Destiny, Rashida Jones, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ali Larter, Georgina Chapman, Karla Sofía Gascón, Anna Sawai, Awkwafina, Jurnee Smullet, Kaia Gerber, Sean Baker, Kevin Bacon, Rachel Sennott, Cara Delevingne, Joey King, Kyra Sedgwick, Andrew Scott, Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Kathy Hilton, Pablo Larraín, Law Roach, Christian Louboutin and more enjoyed light bites while sipping on Casamigos cocktails.

Casamigos served two specialty cocktails curated just for the occasion: Casamigas Spicy Cucumber Margaritas and Casa Luna cocktails.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for W Magazine (Kaia Gerber, Sara Moonves, W Magazine Editor in Chief, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield and Andrew Scott)

