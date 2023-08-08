COCKTAIL RECIPES to Toast the Heart of Summer

COCKTAIL RECIPES

Aug. 08, 2023

COCKTAIL RECIPES to Toast the Heart of Summer

With summer in full swing, memorable gatherings are happening with family and friends.  Stock your bar and use  your mixology skills to refresh and impress your guests with cocktails that are easy to create, look outstanding, and are fun to sip. We have six recipes that use top spirits such as Bourbon Ball Chocolate Whiskey, Sorel Liqueur, Próspero Reposado,  Minke Irish Gin, Bayou White Rum, and THE WISEMAN™ Bourbon.  Follow the web sites to learn more about the producers.

These cocktails offer a variety of flavors and styles, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy at your next summer soiree.

Ballotin Blackberry Smash

Ingredients:

-1 oz Bourbon Ball Chocolate Whiskey 

-.5 part Real Blackberry Puree

-2 oz ginger 

-Squeeze of Lime 

Method: Shake all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge or fresh blackberries.

Sorel Sea Breeze

Ingredients:

-1 oz Sorel Liqueur 

-1 oz Vodka

-1 oz Coconut Water

-1 oz Pomegranate Juice

-Club Soda

-Sprig of Mint

-Lime Wedge

Method: Add all ingredients to shaker, pour in a tall glass with plenty of ice and garnish with a sprig of mint and a lime wedge

Mood Up Spritz

Ingredients:

-1 oz. Próspero Reposado

-1 oz. Hibiscus tea

-.6 oz. Raspberry syrup

-Top with Blood Orange Bitters Kefir Water

Method: Pour each ingredient into a wine glass, with each ingredient building on the next. Stir drink two times and then garnish with two slices of blood orange, a sprig of rosemary and a raspberry.

Minke Gin Sour

Ingredients:

-2 oz Minke Irish Gin

-1 oz lemon juice

-.5 oz sugar syrup

-1 oz egg white

-Lemon wedge for decoration

Method: Add all ingredients with ice to a shaker. Shake hard. Double strain into a glass. Garnish with shaved lemon and serve.

The Bayou Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:

-2 oz of Bayou White Rum 

-1 oz cranberry juice 

-.5 oz quality orange liqueur 

-.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice  

Method:  In a cocktail shaker add all ingredients. Top with cubed ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a lime wheel or lime wedge for a tart addition or an orange for a slightly sweeter taste.

Wiseman Owl Smash

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz THE WISEMAN™ Bourbon

-1 oz Lemon Juice

-0.75 oz Simple Syrup

-6-8 Mint Leaves

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice, then shake well for 1 minute. Double fine strain into a glass with ice. Garnish with mint sprig.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey



