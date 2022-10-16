Works & Process at The Guggenheim to Present Hope Boykin with Mahogany L. Browne and More

Works & Process at the Guggenheim has announced Hope Boykin with Mahogany L. Browne and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago on Sunday, October 30, 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 / Choose What You Pay and are available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

Educator, creator, mover, and motivator Hope Boykin and poet Mahogany L. Browne will discuss and share their writing explorations. Dancers of HopeBoykinDance will perform choreographic works in process, which were incubated in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Modern Accord Depot in summer 2022 and Chautauqua Institution in fall 2022. Highlighting Boykin's spring 2023 Hubbard Street Dance Chicago commission, the evening will also feature excerpts performed by Hubbard Street company dancers and Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell will join Boykin on the panel discussion.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically under-recognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal studio-to-stage fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support. Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation. This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 10 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.