Works & Process Presents World Premiere Video Performance of A CHRONICLE OF A PIVOT AT A POINT IN TIME

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts recently announced three newly commissioned video performances developed during Works & Process bubble residencies at Bethany Arts Community, Catskill Mountain Foundation, and Mount Tremper Arts that were sequenced directly into filming on location at The New York Public Library at Lincoln Center, facilitated by the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. The video performances, which premiere on Sundays in April at 7:30pm ET, are part of the series Works & Process at Lincoln Center, which began in November 2020. Each work will premiere digitally at LincolnCenter.org and Lincoln Center's Facebook and YouTube as well as on Works & Process at the Guggenheim's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

A Chronicle of a Pivot at a Point in Time by Jamar Roberts and David Watson

Filmed by Dancing Camera

In March 2020, just as the pandemic hit, Works & Process invited Jamar Roberts, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's first resident choreographer, to develop a piece for Works & Process Artists Virtual Commissions. Roberts created Cooped, with music by David Watson, which was described by the New York Times as "one of the most powerful artistic responses yet to the COVID-19 crisis." In this Works & Process bubble residency, Roberts continued to choreograph a new work that was first developed in a summer 2020 Works & Process bubble residency. Dancers include Patrick Coker, Ghrai DeVore-Stokes, Jacquelin Harris, Courtney Celeste Spears, and Brandon Michael Woolridge, with commissioned music by Watson. The work will premiere in the 2021-2022. To go into the bubble residency watch Works & Process at the Catskill Mountain Foundation's presentation of A Chronicle of a Pivot at a Point in Time, where Roberts discusses his creative process.

"Commonly, when a choreographer tries to express a state of emergency though dance, the results are obvious, didactic, or maudlin. An ability to avoid those traps seems to be part of Mr. Roberts's gift." -The New York Times

